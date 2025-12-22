Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; The Fireside Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristyn Pope
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
37%
Dijon Kirkland
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
22%
Lo Villarreal-Black
- CINDERELLA
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
14%
Kenzie Ford-Merucci
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Verona Area Community Theater
12%
Michael Stanek
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
11%
Brian Cowing
- CINDERELLA
- CTM
5%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
41%
Lo Villarreal-Black
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
27%
Lyn Kream
- CINDERELLA
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
10%
Rafael Castanera
- ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
- Children's Theater of Madison
9%
Aly Amidei
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
5%
Shelley Cornia
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
- University Theatre, UW Madison
3%
Isabelle Blank
- THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Madison Shakespeare Company
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Heather Patterson King
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
20%
Lo Villarreal-Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
14%
Ed Flesch
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
14%
Nathan Burkhart
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
12%
Aidan Black
- CINDERELLA
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
8%
Jake Penner
- ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
8%
Sara Ward Cassady
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Verona Area Community Theater
8%
Brian Cowing
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
8%
Stephanie Hormig-Dismuke
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
4%
Elyse Edelman
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theater of Madison
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Ed Flesch
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
57%
Francisco C. Torres
- AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
16%
John Hendel
- THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Madison Shakespeare Company
11%
Audrey Standish
- DANCE NATION
- University Theatre, UW Madison
8%
Baron Kelly
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
- University Theatre, UW Madison
8%Best Ensemble THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
28%HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
20%ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
13%GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
11%CINDERELLA
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
8%THE LAST POTLUCK SUPPER
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
6%CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
6%LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE
- Verona Area Community Theater
4%AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
2%A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2025
- Madison Shakespeare Company
1%FOURTEEN
- Know Better Productions
1%HE SAID AND SHE SAID
- Know Better Productions
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Fassl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
31%
Ryan Rittenhouse
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
27%
Jason Fassl
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
20%
Ryan Rittenhouse
- CINDERELLA
- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre
12%
Megan Reilly
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
- University Theatre, UW Madison
6%
Conor Koenig
- THE BLUE COMET
- Madison Shakespeare Company
4%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
33%
Paris Barker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
18%
Robyn Doege-Brennan
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
16%
Andrew Abrams
- ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
12%
Mark Wurzelbacher / Carrie Backman
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
10%
Hannah Busse
- SHE LOVES ME
- Verona Area Community Theater
7%
Kierstyn I. Torres
- AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
4%Best Musical HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
24%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
18%ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
15%OKLAHOMA!
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
11%WEST SIDE STORY
- Fireside Theatre
9%GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
9%CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
6%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Verona Area Community Theater
5%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Robert A. Goderich
- ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
16%
Katie Claire McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
11%
Amethyst Von Trollenberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
10%
Aidan Black
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
9%
Andrew Faria
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Fireside Theatre
8%
Ashley McCarthy
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
7%
Mary Ehlinger
- THE LAST POTLUCK
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
7%
Noah Nehemiah Robinson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
6%
Emaline Clostermery
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
5%
Lydia Black
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
4%
Ryan Zaugg
- ASSASSINS
- Capital Theatre
3%
Brandon Polzin
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Verona Area Community Theater
2%
Jillian Matteson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Verona Area Community Theater
2%
Paige Fecteau
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Verona Area Community Theater
2%
Tess Lenzen
- ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
2%
Jack Porubsky
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
2%
Caroline Hansen
- ASSASSINS
- Capital City Theater
1%
Erica De Lacerda
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Verona Area Community Theater
1%
Tierney Chamberlain
- CINDERELLA
- CTM
1%
Nyla Eltahir
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
1%
Sam Taylor
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- Middleton Players Theater
0%Best Performer In A Play
Hans Friedrichs
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
49%
Mike Brady
- SUITE SURRENDER
- Verona Area Community Theater
12%
Ryan Zaugg
- AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
7%
Malcolm McCanles
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Madison Shakespeare Company
7%
Colleen Murphy
- FOURTEEN
- Know Better Productions
7%
Joshua Woolfolk
- HENRY V
- Madison Shakespeare Company
7%
Jocelyn Hannah
- HE SAID AND SHE SAID
- Know Better Productions
5%
Travis Bedard
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Madison Shakespeare Company
5%
Donavon Armbruster
- SCAMMED!
- TNW Ensemble Theater
2%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
55%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Madison Shakespeare Company
11%A MATTER OF HUSBANDS
- Know Better Productions
8%AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
8%JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
- University Theatre, UW Madison
8%HENRY V
- Madison Shakespeare Company
5%HE SAID AND SHE SAID
- Know Better Productions
3%FOURTEEN
- Know Better Productions
2%Best Production of an Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Madison Opera
44%DON GIOVANNI
- Madison Opera
37%MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES
- Madison Opera
19%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick A Rasmussen
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
57%
Seth Howard
- CINDERELLA
- Children's Theater of Madison
28%
Dillon Sheehan
- THE BLUE COMET
- Madison Shakespeare Company
8%
Juli Gessner
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
- University Theatre, UW Madison
8%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gavin Gilson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
49%
Gavin Gilson
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
27%
McKenna Howard
- HENRY V
- Madison Shakespeare Company
15%
Francisco C. Torres
- SCAMMED!
- TNW Ensemble Theater
9%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adolpho Blaire
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
19%
Aaliyah Housley
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
12%
Daniel Patrick Russell
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Fireside Theatre
12%
Victoria Mesa
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
9%
Dan Embree
- OKLAHOMA!
- Fireside Dinner Theatre
8%
Stephanie Frank
- IOLANTHE
- Madison Savoyards
8%
Bell Almeida
- GODSPELL
- Janesville Performing Arts Center
7%
Shane Ceniza
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Verona Area Community Theater
7%
Megan Phillips
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
6%
Chris Ogden
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
5%
Janelle Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
4%
Daniel Clark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Pride Theatre Productions
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Heather Patterson King
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
57%
Laura Kochanowski
- HENRY V
- Madison Shakespeare Company
13%
Emily Morrison Weeks
- AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
9%
Sarah Z. Johnson
- HE SAID AND SHE SAID
- Know Better Productions
8%
Ethan Richard
- HE SAID AND SHE SAID
- Know Better Productions
7%
Nate Ehresman
- AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT
- Know Better Productions
7%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
61%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theater of Madison
23%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
- Children's Theater of Madison
16%Favorite Local Theatre
The Fireside Dinner Theatre
42%
Pride Theatre Productions
25%
Children's Theater of Madison
14%
Verona Area Community Theater
9%
Janesville Little Theatre
7%
Madison Shakespeare Company
2%