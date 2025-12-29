Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristyn Pope - OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 37%

HAIRSPRAY

23%

Dijon Kirkland -- Pride Theatre Productions

CINDERELLA

14%

Lo Villarreal-Black -- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

12%

Kenzie Ford-Merucci -- Verona Area Community Theater

CINDERELLA

10%

Michael Stanek -- Children's Theater of Madison

CINDERELLA

5%

Brian Cowing -- CTM

WEST SIDE STORY

40%

Alexandra Schaller -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

GODSPELL

28%

Lo Villarreal-Black -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

CINDERELLA

10%

Lyn Kream -- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

10%

Rafael Castanera -- Children's Theater of Madison

CINDERELLA

6%

Aly Amidei -- Children's Theater of Madison

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

Isabelle Blank -- Madison Shakespeare Company

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

3%

Shelley Cornia -- University Theatre, UW Madison

THE LITTLE MERMAID

20%

Heather Patterson King -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

17%

Lo Villarreal-Black -- Pride Theatre Productions

OKLAHOMA!

14%

Ed Flesch -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

GODSPELL

11%

Nathan Burkhart -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

CINDERELLA

8%

Aidan Black -- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

ASSASSINS

8%

Jake Penner -- Capital City Theater

CINDERELLA

7%

Brian Cowing -- Children's Theater of Madison

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Sara Ward Cassady -- Verona Area Community Theater

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Stephanie Hormig-Dismuke -- Pride Theatre Productions

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

4%

Elyse Edelman -- Children's Theater of Madison

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

56%

Ed Flesch -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

16%

Francisco C. Torres -- Know Better Productions

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

12%

John Hendel -- Madison Shakespeare Company

DANCE NATION

9%

Audrey Standish -- University Theatre, UW Madison

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

8%

Baron Kelly -- University Theatre, UW Madison

THE LITTLE MERMAID

28%

- Fireside Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

20%

- Pride Theatre Productions

ASSASSINS

13%

- Capital City Theater

GODSPELL

10%

- Janesville Performing Arts Center

CINDERELLA

8%

- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

THE LAST POTLUCK SUPPER

6%

- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA

6%

- Children's Theater of Madison

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

4%

- Verona Area Community Theater

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

2%

- Know Better Productions

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2025

1%

- Madison Shakespeare Company

FOURTEEN

1%

- Know Better Productions

HE SAID AND SHE SAID

1%

- Know Better Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

30%

Jason Fassl -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

29%

Ryan Rittenhouse -- Pride Theatre Productions

WEST SIDE STORY

19%

Jason Fassl -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA

11%

Ryan Rittenhouse -- Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

6%

Megan Reilly -- University Theatre, UW Madison

THE BLUE COMET

4%

Conor Koenig -- Madison Shakespeare Company

WEST SIDE STORY

32%

Mary Ehlinger -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

19%

Paris Barker -- Pride Theatre Productions

GODSPELL

16%

Robyn Doege-Brennan -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

ASSASSINS

12%

Andrew Abrams -- Capital City Theater

CINDERELLA

10%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Carrie Backman -- Children's Theater of Madison

SHE LOVES ME

7%

Hannah Busse -- Verona Area Community Theater

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

4%

Kierstyn I. Torres -- Know Better Productions

HAIRSPRAY

24%

- Pride Theatre Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

18%

- Fireside Dinner Theatre

ASSASSINS

15%

- Capital City Theater

OKLAHOMA!

10%

- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

9%

- Fireside Theatre

GODSPELL

8%

- Janesville Performing Arts Center

CINDERELLA

6%

- Children's Theater of Madison

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

- Verona Area Community Theater

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

- Janesville Performing Arts Center

ASSASSINS

16%

Robert A. Goderich -- Capital City Theater

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Amethyst Von Trollenberg -- Pride Theatre Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

Katie Claire McGrath -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

GODSPELL

8%

Aidan Black -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

Andrew Faria -- Fireside Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Ashley McCarthy -- Pride Theatre Productions

THE LAST POTLUCK

7%

Mary Ehlinger -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Noah Nehemiah Robinson -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

GODSPELL

5%

Emaline Clostermery -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

Lydia Black -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Brandon Polzin -- Verona Area Community Theater

ASSASSINS

2%

Ryan Zaugg -- Capital Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Jillian Matteson -- Verona Area Community Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Paige Fecteau -- Verona Area Community Theater

ASSASSINS

2%

Tess Lenzen -- Capital City Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Jack Porubsky -- Children's Theater of Madison

ASSASSINS

2%

Caroline Hansen -- Capital City Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Erica De Lacerda -- Verona Area Community Theater

CINDERELLA

1%

Tierney Chamberlain -- CTM

CINDERELLA

1%

Nyla Eltahir -- Children's Theater of Madison

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

0%

Sam Taylor -- Middleton Players Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

48%

Hans Friedrichs -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

SUITE SURRENDER

11%

Mike Brady -- Verona Area Community Theater

HENRY V

8%

Joshua Woolfolk -- Madison Shakespeare Company

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

7%

Ryan Zaugg -- Know Better Productions

FOURTEEN

7%

Colleen Murphy -- Know Better Productions

COMEDY OF ERRORS

7%

Malcolm McCanles -- Madison Shakespeare Company

HE SAID AND SHE SAID

5%

Jocelyn Hannah -- Know Better Productions

COMEDY OF ERRORS

5%

Travis Bedard -- Madison Shakespeare Company

SCAMMED!

2%

Donavon Armbruster -- TNW Ensemble Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

54%

- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

12%

- Madison Shakespeare Company

A MATTER OF HUSBANDS

8%

- Know Better Productions

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

8%

- Know Better Productions

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

8%

- University Theatre, UW Madison

HENRY V

6%

- Madison Shakespeare Company

HE SAID AND SHE SAID

3%

- Know Better Productions

FOURTEEN

2%

- Know Better Productions

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

44%

- Madison Opera

DON GIOVANNI

38%

- Madison Opera

MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES

18%

- Madison Opera

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

55%

Rick A Rasmussen -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA

29%

Seth Howard -- Children's Theater of Madison

THE BLUE COMET

8%

Dillon Sheehan -- Madison Shakespeare Company

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

8%

Juli Gessner -- University Theatre, UW Madison

THE LITTLE MERMAID

48%

Gavin Gilson -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

27%

Gavin Gilson -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

HENRY V

16%

McKenna Howard -- Madison Shakespeare Company

SCAMMED!

9%

Francisco C. Torres -- TNW Ensemble Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

18%

Adolpho Blaire -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

15%

Daniel Patrick Russell -- Fireside Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

12%

Aaliyah Housley -- Pride Theatre Productions

OKLAHOMA!

9%

Victoria Mesa -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

8%

Dan Embree -- Fireside Dinner Theatre

IOLANTHE

7%

Stephanie Frank -- Madison Savoyards

GODSPELL

7%

Bell Almeida -- Janesville Performing Arts Center

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Shane Ceniza -- Verona Area Community Theater

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Megan Phillips -- Pride Theatre Productions

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Chris Ogden -- Pride Theatre Productions

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Janelle Taylor -- Pride Theatre Productions

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Daniel Clark -- Pride Theatre Productions

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

54%

Heather Patterson King -- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

HENRY V

15%

Laura Kochanowski -- Madison Shakespeare Company

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

9%

Emily Morrison Weeks -- Know Better Productions

HE SAID AND SHE SAID

8%

Sarah Z. Johnson -- Know Better Productions

HE SAID AND SHE SAID

7%

Ethan Richard -- Know Better Productions

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT

7%

Nate Ehresman -- Know Better Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

60%

- The Fireside Dinner Theatre

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

24%

- Children's Theater of Madison

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

16%

- Children's Theater of Madison

42%

The Fireside Dinner Theatre

25%

Pride Theatre Productions

14%

Children's Theater of Madison

9%

Verona Area Community Theater

7%

Janesville Little Theatre

3%

Madison Shakespeare Company

