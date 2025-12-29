 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical! Image

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristyn Pope - OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 37%

Dijon Kirkland - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 23%

Lo Villarreal-Black - CINDERELLA - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 14%

Kenzie Ford-Merucci - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Verona Area Community Theater 12%

Michael Stanek - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Brian Cowing - CINDERELLA - CTM 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 40%

Lo Villarreal-Black - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 28%

Lyn Kream - CINDERELLA - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 10%

Rafael Castanera - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Aly Amidei - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

Isabelle Blank - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Madison Shakespeare Company 3%

Shelley Cornia - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - University Theatre, UW Madison 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Heather Patterson King - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 20%

Lo Villarreal-Black - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 17%

Ed Flesch - OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 14%

Nathan Burkhart - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 11%

Aidan Black - CINDERELLA - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 8%

Jake Penner - ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 8%

Brian Cowing - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 7%

Sara Ward Cassady - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Verona Area Community Theater 7%

Stephanie Hormig-Dismuke - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 4%

Elyse Edelman - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Ed Flesch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fireside Dinner Theatre 56%

Francisco C. Torres - AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 16%

John Hendel - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Madison Shakespeare Company 12%

Audrey Standish - DANCE NATION - University Theatre, UW Madison 9%

Baron Kelly - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - University Theatre, UW Madison 8%

Best Ensemble
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 28%

HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 20%

ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 13%

GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 10%

CINDERELLA - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 8%

THE LAST POTLUCK SUPPER - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 6%

CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Verona Area Community Theater 4%

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 2%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2025 - Madison Shakespeare Company 1%

FOURTEEN - Know Better Productions 1%

HE SAID AND SHE SAID - Know Better Productions 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Fassl - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 30%

Ryan Rittenhouse - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 29%

Jason Fassl - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 19%

Ryan Rittenhouse - CINDERELLA - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 11%

Megan Reilly - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - University Theatre, UW Madison 6%

Conor Koenig - THE BLUE COMET - Madison Shakespeare Company 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 32%

Paris Barker - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 19%

Robyn Doege-Brennan - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 16%

Andrew Abrams - ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 12%

Mark Wurzelbacher / Carrie Backman - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Hannah Busse - SHE LOVES ME - Verona Area Community Theater 7%

Kierstyn I. Torres - AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 4%

Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 24%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 18%

ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 15%

OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 10%

WEST SIDE STORY - Fireside Theatre 9%

GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 8%

CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Verona Area Community Theater 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Janesville Performing Arts Center 4%

Best Performer In A Musical
Robert A. Goderich - ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 16%

Amethyst Von Trollenberg - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 11%

Katie Claire McGrath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 11%

Aidan Black - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 8%

Andrew Faria - WEST SIDE STORY - Fireside Theatre 8%

Ashley McCarthy - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 7%

Mary Ehlinger - THE LAST POTLUCK - Fireside Dinner Theatre 7%

Noah Nehemiah Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 6%

Emaline Clostermery - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 5%

Lydia Black - TICK TICK… BOOM! - Janesville Performing Arts Center 4%

Brandon Polzin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Verona Area Community Theater 2%

Ryan Zaugg - ASSASSINS - Capital Theatre 2%

Jillian Matteson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Verona Area Community Theater 2%

Paige Fecteau - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Verona Area Community Theater 2%

Tess Lenzen - ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 2%

Jack Porubsky - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 2%

Caroline Hansen - ASSASSINS - Capital City Theater 2%

Erica De Lacerda - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Verona Area Community Theater 1%

Tierney Chamberlain - CINDERELLA - CTM 1%

Nyla Eltahir - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 1%

Sam Taylor - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Middleton Players Theater 0%

Best Performer In A Play
Hans Friedrichs - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fireside Dinner Theatre 48%

Mike Brady - SUITE SURRENDER - Verona Area Community Theater 11%

Joshua Woolfolk - HENRY V - Madison Shakespeare Company 8%

Ryan Zaugg - AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 7%

Colleen Murphy - FOURTEEN - Know Better Productions 7%

Malcolm McCanles - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Madison Shakespeare Company 7%

Jocelyn Hannah - HE SAID AND SHE SAID - Know Better Productions 5%

Travis Bedard - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Madison Shakespeare Company 5%

Donavon Armbruster - SCAMMED! - TNW Ensemble Theater 2%

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 54%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Madison Shakespeare Company 12%

A MATTER OF HUSBANDS - Know Better Productions 8%

AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 8%

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - University Theatre, UW Madison 8%

HENRY V - Madison Shakespeare Company 6%

HE SAID AND SHE SAID - Know Better Productions 3%

FOURTEEN - Know Better Productions 2%

Best Production of an Opera
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Madison Opera 44%

DON GIOVANNI - Madison Opera 38%

MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - Madison Opera 18%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick A Rasmussen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 55%

Seth Howard - CINDERELLA - Children's Theater of Madison 29%

Dillon Sheehan - THE BLUE COMET - Madison Shakespeare Company 8%

Juli Gessner - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - University Theatre, UW Madison 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gavin Gilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 48%

Gavin Gilson - OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 27%

McKenna Howard - HENRY V - Madison Shakespeare Company 16%

Francisco C. Torres - SCAMMED! - TNW Ensemble Theater 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adolpho Blaire - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Fireside Dinner Theatre 18%

Daniel Patrick Russell - WEST SIDE STORY - Fireside Theatre 15%

Aaliyah Housley - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 12%

Victoria Mesa - OKLAHOMA! - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 9%

Dan Embree - OKLAHOMA! - Fireside Dinner Theatre 8%

Stephanie Frank - IOLANTHE - Madison Savoyards 7%

Bell Almeida - GODSPELL - Janesville Performing Arts Center 7%

Shane Ceniza - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Verona Area Community Theater 7%

Megan Phillips - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 6%

Chris Ogden - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 5%

Janelle Taylor - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 4%

Daniel Clark - HAIRSPRAY - Pride Theatre Productions 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Heather Patterson King - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 54%

Laura Kochanowski - HENRY V - Madison Shakespeare Company 15%

Emily Morrison Weeks - AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 9%

Sarah Z. Johnson - HE SAID AND SHE SAID - Know Better Productions 8%

Ethan Richard - HE SAID AND SHE SAID - Know Better Productions 7%

Nate Ehresman - AN IRISH ENGAGEMENT - Know Better Productions 7%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 60%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theater of Madison 24%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” - Children's Theater of Madison 16%

Favorite Local Theatre
The Fireside Dinner Theatre 42%

Pride Theatre Productions 25%

Children's Theater of Madison 14%

Verona Area Community Theater 9%

Janesville Little Theatre 7%

Madison Shakespeare Company 3%

Wrong region? Click here.

Regional Awards
Madison Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. HAIRSPRAY (Pride Theatre Productions)
23.7% of votes
2. THE LITTLE MERMAID (Fireside Dinner Theatre)
17.9% of votes
3. ASSASSINS (Capital City Theater)
15.1% of votes

Need more Madison Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos