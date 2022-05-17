Kentucky Performing Arts Announces Board Updates

Kentucky Performing Arts has announced appointments and reappointments to its board of directors. The members, who were appointed by Governor Andy Beshear, bring a wealth of corporate, civic and prior board experience to their roles. The following are the newest members of Kentucky Performing Arts board:

Gregory J. Bubalo, an attorney, has been appointed board chair. Bubalo has served on the KPA board since November 2020, most recently as treasurer. He is an established personal injury attorney who established his own practice - Bubalo Law PLC in 2004 when he also purchased The Becker Law Office. Before starting his own practice, he managed legal matters for an insurance business. He has successfully represented plaintiffs in a number of high-profile personal injury cases during his career. Governor Beshear has also reappointed Bubalo, whose term will expire in April 2026.

Marianne Butler is voluntarily stepping down from the KPA Board, having recently served as board chair. Butler will be replaced by Dr. Rahul Reddy (Louisville), a hospital medical specialist at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, whose term will expire in April 2024.

In addition, Philip J. Lynch of Louisville has been appointed to the board after the departure of Eileen Cooke Brown, of Harrod's Creek, whose board term has expired. Lynch, now retired, was previously director of corporate communications with Brown-Forman Corporation and has served on the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation Board, both as a member and the board chair. His term will expire in April 2026.

Governor Beshear has reappointed several board members to serve for terms expiring in April 2026:

Kate Shapira Latts (Prospect)

Mary R. Nixon (Louisville)

Valerie Janet Washington (Louisville)