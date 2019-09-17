YPAS Presents ANON(YMOUS)

Loosely based on Homer's "The Odyssey", Anon(ymous) is the magical and sometimes terrifying story of a young refugee boy who has lost his home, his mother, and his memories. As Anon searches for a place to belong he meets strangers of mythic proportions until finally, someone offers to help. This show is directed by Brian Hinds and is rated PG.

Public Performance Dates

7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20

7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21

7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27

7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28

Price: Adults: $12/Students and Seniors: $10

Youth Performing Arts School

West Experimental Theatre

1517 South Second Street

Louisville, KY 40208

For Tickets: Go to www.ypas.org and click "events", then "BUY TICKETS" or for more information, call the school's office at (502) 485-8355.





