Sep. 17, 2019  

YPAS Presents ANON(YMOUS)

Loosely based on Homer's "The Odyssey", Anon(ymous) is the magical and sometimes terrifying story of a young refugee boy who has lost his home, his mother, and his memories. As Anon searches for a place to belong he meets strangers of mythic proportions until finally, someone offers to help. This show is directed by Brian Hinds and is rated PG.

Public Performance Dates

  • 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20
  • 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21
  • 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27
  • 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28

Price: Adults: $12/Students and Seniors: $10

Youth Performing Arts School
West Experimental Theatre
1517 South Second Street
Louisville, KY 40208

For Tickets: Go to www.ypas.org and click "events", then "BUY TICKETS" or for more information, call the school's office at (502) 485-8355.



