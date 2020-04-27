University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Offers Online Options in Lieu of GRAND NIGHT Performance

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre has canceled its June production of "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" due to the current health crisis. However, the company is offering at-home options for patrons to enjoy.

UK Opera Theatre is uploading clips of past performances in an online series titled "Grand Night at Home." The clips will be added throughout June on UK Opera Theatre's YouTube channel.

In addition, the company is sharing clips from recent opera productions for audiences at home. Clips from the following operas are available on YouTube:

"Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica" (2019);

"Madama Butterfly" (2019);

"The Barber of Seville" (2017);

"La Traviata" (2017); and

"Carmen" (2007).

Visit the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ukoperatheatre.

Those who have purchased tickets to the 2020 production of "Grand Night" will be contacted by the Singletary Center for the Arts ticket office by phone or email to either be issued a refund or to convert the purchase to a donation for the College of Fine Arts Development Fund.





