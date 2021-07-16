Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Go On Sale For Orchestra Kentucky's 2021-22 Season on Monday

pixeltracker

Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17.

Jul. 16, 2021  
Tickets Go On Sale For Orchestra Kentucky's 2021-22 Season on Monday

Individual tickets to performances in Orchestra Kentucky's 2021-22 season will go on sale Monday, July 19. Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17.

Tickets may be purchased any time through OrchestraKentucky.com, or by calling the SKyPAC box office at (270) 904-1880 open 9am to 5pm weekdays.

Check out the full lineup below!

  • 8/28/21 THE TEXAS TENORS
  • 9/11/21 THE AWESOME 80's
  • 10/23/21 STAR WARS & MORE: The Music of John Williams
  • 11/13/21 MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL featuring MICHAEL CAVANAUGH
  • 12/18/21 J.C. KIRBY & SON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!
  • 2/12/22 MOTOWN LEGENDS
  • 3/19/22 A CELTIC CELEBRATION
  • 4/30/22 HOTEL CALIFORNIA: A Tribute to the Eagles
  • 5/21/22 MUSIC OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN
  • 6/11/22 THE BEST OF RETRO

Related Articles View More Louisville Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell

From This Author Stephi Wild