Tickets Go On Sale For Orchestra Kentucky's 2021-22 Season on Monday
Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17.
Individual tickets to performances in Orchestra Kentucky's 2021-22 season will go on sale Monday, July 19. Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17.
Tickets may be purchased any time through OrchestraKentucky.com, or by calling the SKyPAC box office at (270) 904-1880 open 9am to 5pm weekdays.
Check out the full lineup below!
- 8/28/21 THE TEXAS TENORS
- 9/11/21 THE AWESOME 80's
- 10/23/21 STAR WARS & MORE: The Music of John Williams
- 11/13/21 MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL featuring MICHAEL CAVANAUGH
- 12/18/21 J.C. KIRBY & SON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!
- 2/12/22 MOTOWN LEGENDS
- 3/19/22 A CELTIC CELEBRATION
- 4/30/22 HOTEL CALIFORNIA: A Tribute to the Eagles
- 5/21/22 MUSIC OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN
- 6/11/22 THE BEST OF RETRO