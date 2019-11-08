The|Griot|Project Will Present BEFORE IT HITS HOME

This Fall, The|Griot|Project will be mounting their rendition of Cheryl L. West's, powerful family drama, "Before It Hits Home". You are invited to a Preview Show on Friday, November 15th at The Table; 1800 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40203. Doors open at 6pm. Please RSVP by emailing louisvillegriot@gmail.com or calling 502-309-9307.



"Before It Hits Home" follows the last few months in the life of Wendal Bailey, an African-American bisexual male in his early 30's with AIDS who is caught between two worlds; one which revolves around his lovers, the other based in the home of his extended family - his mother, father, "aunt", brother and 12-year-old son.

The Griot Project is presenting this play in conjunction with community health advocates to promote HIV/AIDS awareness and education. Each show will culminate with a panel discussion led by advocates from the University of Louisville, Metro Health & Wellness, clergy, and more. Performances will culminate on Sunday, December 1st, World AIDS Day.

"This is not a play about victimization...it is instead an authentic, at times almost hysterical wake-up call to the black community, sounded from within." -NY Times.

"...relentlessly observant and ruthlessly forthright...BEFORE IT HITS HOME shows that there are things about AIDS we haven't grasped yet-as playwrights, audiences, and people." -NY Magazine.

Directed by Louis Robert Thompson and William Mack.





