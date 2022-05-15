The Liminal Playhouse to Stage EDWARD GRANT'S AMAZING FEATS OF LONELINESS

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew announce that The Liminal Playhouse is going out with a bang with its nineteenth Louisville premiere and final production: "Edward Gant's Amazing Feats of Loneliness" by Anthony Neilson opening May 26. Written in 2008 but set in 1881, this play is the final performance of a Victorian theatre troupe led by an opium addict. An odd combination of melodrama, comedy, and fairy tale, it is a strange, and at times grotesque, exploration of loneliness, love, memory, the ephemeral nature of life and of theatre itself.

Directed by Tony Prince, the cast includes Jason M. Jones as Edward Gant, Lauren Argo as Madame Poulet, Jacob Cooper as Jack Dearlove and Spencer Korcz as Nicholas Ludd. The scenic design is by Eric Allgeier, the lighting design by Gerald Kean, the costume design by Tony Prince and the cast, the properties design by Keith Kimmel and the sound design by Richard McGrew.



Showtimes are May 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m., May 29 at 2:00 p.m., June 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m. and June 5 at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, Ky. Tickets are $20 in advance or $22 day of show. Advance tickets are available at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org or by calling (502) 553-8056.



About The Liminal Playhouse:



The Liminal Playhouse embraces, explores and celebrates the ambiguous, and sometimes paradoxical, nature of our shared humanity. The Liminal Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.