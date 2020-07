Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, The Liminal Playhouse is postponing the remainder of its 2019 - 2020 season until 2021.

"Punts" by Sarah Page is now scheduled for March 4 - March 14, 2021. "The Houseguests" by Harry Kondoleon is now scheduled for May 27 - June 6, 2021.



All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, Ky.

