The Kentucky Center and 91.9 WFPK Present Michael Franti and Spearhead

Kentucky Center presents Michael Franti & Spearhead, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Standard tickets are $35. Day of Show are $40. Premium tickets are $70. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Michael Franti is an American musician, poet, activist, documentarian and singer-songwriter, best known for his involvement in political music projects, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. His current project, Michael Franti & Spearhead, is a group that mixes funk, reggae, jazz, folk and rock with his familiar hip hop style.

Franti's most recent album, "Stay Human Vol. II," is a reminder to himself and anyone else who's listening, that there is still good in the world and that it is worth fighting for.

In 2013, Franti and his wife, Sara Agah Franti, started Do It For The Love, a non-profit organization that brings people living with life-threatening illnesses and wounded veterans to live concerts. To date, Do It For The Love has granted more than 2,000 wishes with the support of more than 100 artists.





