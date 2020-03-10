The Kentucky Center hosts a St. Patrick's Celebration with Irish Quintet Goitse (go-wit-cha) on Sunday, March 15, 2019 from 5-10 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets start at $25. Visit kentuckyperformingarts.org to purchase.

Schedule

5-6:30 p.m. The Kentucky Center Main Lobby and SCENE restaurant will be transformed into an Irish pub with free beer tastings from local vendors, including Braxton, Rhinegeist, and Terrapin. Pre-show entertainment will feature dance students of the McClanahan School of Irish Dance and Louisville Folk School instructors Tom Cunningham, Lance Minnis and students playing fiddle tunes and traditional Irish pub songs.

7 p.m. Award winning Irish Quintet Goitse performs

https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/goitse

9:30-10:30 Guests are invited to bring their instruments for a post-show jam session led by Tom Cunningham, featuring traditional Irish and Appalachian folk tunes.





