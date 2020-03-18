The Fund For The Arts Partners With The Lee Initiative To Provide “Dinner And A Show”

Fund for the Arts is teaming up with the LEE Initiative to provide an at home "Dinner and a Show" experience as part of the Arts and Culture IN KY Initiative.

During Kentucky Shakespeare's virtual performance of "As you Like it," audience members can order a meal to be delivered to their home. For each meal purchased, a meal will be donated to a hospitality worker in need.

The menu for the performance includes:

-Garden Salad

-Seared Salmon, Scallion Rice, Sautéed Asparagus, Lemon, Rosemary Focaccia

-Dark Chocolate Brownie, Miso Caramel



To order a meal visit https://leeinitiative.org/meals

Fund for the Arts will be working with other artists, arts organizations & culinary artists throughout the Commonwealth to provide an online library of arts & culinary experiences in the comfort of your own home amid COVID-19. These experiences will help ensure that your favorite local arts organizations & restaurants will be there after this storm. While we know COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the arts and culture community, we will work to ensure arts and culture experiences are readily accessible.

For more information on online and virtual offerings from our diverse community, from educational opportunities, trainings, behind the scenes work, engaging videos, and virtual tours, visit www.fundforthearts.org/ArtsAndCultureINKY.





