Paducah Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Brass on the Grass'

The concert takes place on Saturday, September 19 at Carson Center Lawn.

Paducah Symphony Orchestra will present Brass on the Grass on Saturday, September 19 at Carson Center Lawn.

If you are attending with family or people in your regular friend group, the orchestra encourages you to purchase all of your tickets together. This will help them ensure that you are seated at the same table.

Tickets purchased on the same transaction will not be set up to socially distance.

You will be given a table number or shown to your seating pod when you check in at the event.

Picnic boxes filled with cheese, charcuterie and more from Artisan Kitchen are available for purchase! You must purchase these in advance--they will not be available for purchase on-site.

What's in the box?

- Assorted gourmet cheeses

- Assorted apple-apricot chutney, hummus, Spicy Feta Spread, herb honey

- Charcuterie (kale and quinoa salad for vegetarian option)

- Seasoned, marinated vegetables

- Marinated olives and artichoke hearts

- Fresh berries/grapes

- Assorted naan, crackers and French bread

- Chocolate truffles

In order to keep patrons safe and comfortable and avoid lines, The Carson Center now offers Touchless Concessions. The Carson Center will have a full bar and an assortment of specialty cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, sodas, and bottled water available for pre-purchase only. Beverages and other concessions should be ordered in advance and will be delivered to your seats upon your arrival. In-person purchasing at the venue will be limited. No cash will be accepted at the venue and priority will be given to pre-orders. PRE-ORDER BEVERAGES HERE.

Learn more at https://paducahsymphony.org/brass-on-the-grass.

