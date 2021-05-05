Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NKU SOTA Streams Musical Journey FUGITIVE SONGS

“Fugitive Songs” consists of 19 songs and takes the viewer on a journey across America in the form of a song cycle.

May. 5, 2021  

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its streaming production season with "Fugitive Songs" by award-winning writers Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. "Fugitive Songs" will be available on-demand through ShowTix4U May 6-9, 2021.

"Living through a pandemic and watching the world search for ways to move forward, I felt that producing a song cycle about people feeling trapped and isolated, then searching and finding ways to break free really speaks to the current climate," said director Jamey Strawn. "The pandemic has caused so much self-evaluation, the pressures of each day becoming too much and forcing the urge to escape it all by running away. Fugitive Songs speaks to our hearts, showcasing those who find themselves on the run, sorting through their emotional baggage and navigating their way through a restless America.

"Fugitive Songs" consists of 19 songs and takes the viewer on a journey across America in the form of a song cycle. The writers describe the show as "part musical, part hootenanny," blending traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel. The overarching theme in the show is the urge to run away.

The NKU cast features Ethan Baker, Jackson Hurt, Je'Shaun Jackson, Blair Lamb, Ellie O'Hara, Danielle Ullman with Maiya Caldwell and Judah Stevens. Norse Media and Chris Strobel graciously provided filming and editing support during the production process.


