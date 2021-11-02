NKU Presents Interactive Whodunit Musical THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its 21/22 Theatre & Dance season with "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" by Rupert Holmes, running from Nov. 12-21, 2021 at NKU's Corbett Theatre. "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Company. Learn more at nku.edu/sotatickets or (859) 572-5464.

In the small town of Cloisterham, England, the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. Based on Charles Dickens' final unfinished novel, Holmes' Tony Award-winning musical is an interactive whodunit mystery which invites the audience to enter the action. Staged as a show-within-a-show at the Music Hall Royale, this charming and inventive show is sure to intrigue any musical or mystery lover.

Multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed Broadway actor, singer, concert performer, and recording artist Jason Danieley (director) has delighted audiences around the country and world with his incredible performances. In his New York directorial debut, Broadway World called his talents as a director as 'remarkably impressive'.

The NKU cast features Tim Belton, Ellie Bennett, Megan Carlson, Arianna Catalano, Jason Coffenberry, Ezra Crist, Zachary Farmer, Makenna Henehan, Isabella Huecker, Jeremiah Savon Jackson, Je'Shaun Jackson, Barrett Minks, Kanai Nakata, Ellie O'Hara, Field Oldham, Caroline Rakestraw, Carli Robinette, Avery Sherman, Tre Taylor, Payton Trout, Noah Warner, and Jordan Whittaker. The show is directed by Jason Danieley. The Music Director is Jamey Strawn. The Stage Manager is Jasmine Cosma and Assistant Stage Managers are Ray Archer and Ashlyn Duggan.

With safety in mind, SOTA is moving to touchless mobile ticketing and print-at-home options. If you do not have a mobile device or home printing capabilities, please call the Box Office (859) 572-5464 for alternative options.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, all sales will become credit card only to create a "touchless" payment environment for improved health and safety of our guests.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all guests, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Actors undergo routine COVID-19 testing in order to perform without a face mask and to ensure safety of our guests. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.