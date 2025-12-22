Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Woodford Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mayo Nays
- WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
- Drag Daddy Productions
23%
Brayden Glass
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
19%
Jeremy Gilette
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
16%
Emily Skirvin
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
12%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
11%
Luke Skorija
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
10%
Daniel Harris
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Evender Hodges-Sanders
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
11%
Rebecca Brewer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Emily Kees
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Alfie Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
7%
Brittany Brizzee
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
7%
Grace Hensley
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Michelle Hale
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Michelle Hale
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Megan Bliss
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Rebecca Brewer
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Ellie Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
5%
Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
4%
Megan Bliss
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Sabrina Robertson
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Molly Kays
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Remy Sisk
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Daniel Scofield
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
3%
Mimi Housewright
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Maggie Patten/John Keen
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
12%
Elise Charny
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%
Cathy Ryan
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Leigh Ann Barcellona
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Lisa Woods
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Olivia Coxon
- URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Cicily Bullard
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Morgan Younge
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Lisa Woods
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
3%
Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Kaitlin Rogers
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Kelley Slayton
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
0%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
31%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
28%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
26%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Treyton Blackburn
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
9%
Alan White
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Vivian Snipes
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
6%
Diane DiCroce
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Tina Jo Wallace
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Tim X. Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Esther Neel
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Sarah Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Diane DiCroce
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
4%
Jason Potts
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Sally Scott
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Nancy Jones
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
4%
Alonzo Richmond
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
3%
Gil Reyes
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Joseph Glaser
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Rachel Strader
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%
Alonzo Ramont
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Mary Kate Vanegas
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Sommer Schoch
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Allison Sims
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Daniel Ellis
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Amy Attaway
- HAMLET
- Kentucky Shakespeare
7%
Jennifer Starr
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Treyton Blackburn
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Clint Gill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Lisa Woods
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Robin Fraizer
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Emily Stephens
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Makayla Sharp
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
4%
Alicia Henning
- THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Andrew D. Harris
- THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
4%
Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Mollie Murk
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
3%
Leigh Mercer Witty
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Charlie Meredith
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Billy Christopher Maupin
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Tory Parker
- DO YOU FEEL ANGER?
- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company
2%
Vincent West
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Frankie Sisman
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Jason Justice
- PICKLEBALL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
2%
Gil Reyes
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
3%GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
2%URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Woodford Theatre
2%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
2%THE NERD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Time Slip Theatre
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Goodwin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Aaron Goodwin
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Danny Bowling
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Tristan Cooley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Tristan Cooley
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Michael Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
6%
Shay Hopkins
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Ron Breedlove
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Joshua Damron
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Nick Dent
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Tom Willis
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
4%
Wren Durstock
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Ben Wagner
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Amanda Gibson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Patrick Jump
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Jesse AlFord
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Jesse AlFord
- WHO INVITED THEM
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Jesse AlFord
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%
Kevin Duchon
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
1%
Nick Dent
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
1%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE
- Bunbury theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sloan Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
11%
Taylor Strickland
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
10%
Wesley Thomas & David Borman III
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Dick Tunney
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Dick Tunney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Adam Thomas
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
6%
Scott Bradley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%
Ron Wilbur
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
6%
Caleb Ritchie
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%
Dick Tunney
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Jeanne-Marie Rogers
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Adam Thomas
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Christina Booker
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
4%
Kim Stover Hartz
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Hannegan Roseberry
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman
- RAGTIME
- Faithworks
2%
Elizabeth Loiacono
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Jareth Gaddis
- ASSASSINS
- Hayswood Theatre
1%Best Musical GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
9%A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
8%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%THE SILVER BELLES
- Barn Lot Theater
4%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
1%BROTHER BEAR
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
31%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
29%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
20%MY DNA MADE ME DO IT
- TyeGood Productions
10%ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Addison DeSimone
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Clint Gill
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
6%
Jessie Jones
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Harper Hancock
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Ella Jones
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Strickland
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
3%
Alex Weckstein
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Reagan Rees
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%
Brayden Glass
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Grace Lillianne
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Jesse McFarland
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Wyatt Jackson
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%
Bobby Conte
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
2%
Madison Alexander
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Zander Chojnacki
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Jillian Cain
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Erin Silliman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions
2%
Colin Clevenger
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Zachary Dyer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jenna Johnson
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Mimi Housewright
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Matthew Meadows
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Jonathan Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%Best Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Aubrey Capati
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Tara Blackburn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Daniel Ellis
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
5%
Brady Whitt
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Philip Sturgill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
5%
Troy Bell
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- FaithWorks Studios
4%
Adam Luckey
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Aubrey Dale
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Emily Chaney
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Daryn Russell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
John Botts
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
2%
Emmy Mills
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Andrew Phillips
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Tanner Brown
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Sandy Roberts Dunn
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Keith McGill
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jessie Varner
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Corey Music
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Stephanie Collins
- HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%
Bailey Patterson
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Isaiah Turner
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Nicole Lockard
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
1%
Bailey Preston
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
8%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
8%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
6%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
5%NUTTY BY NATURE
- VFW Radcliff
5%IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%INHERIT THE WIND
- Shelby County Community Theater
4%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
3%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
3%THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
3%WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
2%THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
2%FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
2%SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
1%HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%Best Production of an Opera THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE
- Kentucky Opera
70%AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Kentucky Opera
30%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%
Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Michael Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Sebastian Tingle
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Mike Sanders
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jason Justice
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Alonzo Ramont
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Josh Curtsinger
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Adam Sovkoplas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%
Josh Curtsinger
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Crystal Napier
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Ian Scott
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Clay Chapman & Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Tom Tutino
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall
3%
Crystal Napier
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Ian Scott
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Corie Caudill
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Eric Allgeier
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Crystal Napier
- FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Crystal Napier
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Steve Cleberg
- THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
10%
Treyton Blackburn
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
10%
Ben Wilga
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
10%
Wesley Thomas
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
8%
Alexis Powell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
8%
Jeff Petrocelli
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Petrocelli
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Petrocelli
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Tommy Gatton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Laura Ellis
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
4%
Bryan Vander Zouen
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Thomas Usher
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Tommy Gatton
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- UK Fine Arts
2%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abby Murphy
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Sloan Doyle
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Terry Withers
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jupiter Zorn
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Eleanor Morris
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
4%
Alex Boatwright
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Vivienne Diehl
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Ashlee Wilson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Alyssa Meadows
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Zac Hoogendyk
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Hannah Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Mayo Nays
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Ben Carter
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Erica Goodman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
3%
Kathryn Alvey
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Arianna Hart
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Jordan Price
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Dale Magre
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Ashlee Wilson Quinn
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theater Company
2%
Greg Bruce
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Jake Dukes
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Logan Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Seth Brewer
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Thomas Rouchka
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
12%
Aubrey Dale
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
12%
Liandrea Goatley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Jason Justice
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%
Julie Adkins
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
6%
Matt Winters
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Jeff Sherr
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Emily Norris
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Colton Auxier
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Xandra Ellegood
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Faith Sweet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Ava Vanderkolff
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
3%
Xandra Ellegood
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Sean Childress
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%
Bailey Preston
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Lana Wooley
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Raj Sharma
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Ian Fitzgerald
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Stasia Schaum
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
2%
Carol Schorr
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jason Lindsey
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
2%
Malone Macy
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Colton Auxier
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Jamarcus Shelton
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
17%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
14%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
13%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
11%CINDERELLA
- The Lexington Children's Theatre
10%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
10%PUFFS
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
6%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Woodford Theatre
11%
Shelby County Community Theater
11%
Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC
11%
Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Barn Lot Theater
6%
Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Antagonist Productions
4%
The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Leeds Center for the Arts
3%
CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Highview Arts Center
3%
Oldham County Arts Center
3%
Hanover College Theatre
2%
Adventure Theatre
2%
Pandora Productions
2%
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
2%
Looking for Lilith Theatre
2%
Redline Performing Arts
1%
Sacred Heart Community Theatre
1%
Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%
Little Colonel Players
1%
Drag Daddy Productions
1%
Rose Island Playhouse
1%
Bunbury Theatre
1%