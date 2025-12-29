Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; GREASE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mayo Nays
- WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
- Drag Daddy Productions
23%
Brayden Glass
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
18%
Jeremy Gilette
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
16%
Emily Skirvin
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
12%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
11%
Luke Skorija
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
10%
Daniel Harris
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Evender Hodges-Sanders
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
13%
Rebecca Brewer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Emily Kees
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Alfie Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
6%
Brittany Brizzee
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
6%
Grace Hensley
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Michelle Hale
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Michelle Hale
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Megan Bliss
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Ellie Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
5%
Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
4%
Rebecca Brewer
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Megan Bliss
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Sabrina Robertson
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Molly Kays
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Daniel Scofield
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
3%
Remy Sisk
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Mimi Housewright
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Maggie Patten/John Keen
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
11%
Elise Charny
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%
Lisa Woods
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Cathy Ryan
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Leigh Ann Barcellona
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
6%
Olivia Coxon
- URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Cicily Bullard
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Morgan Younge
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Lisa Woods
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
3%
Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Kaitlin Rogers
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Kelley Slayton
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
31%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
28%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
26%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Treyton Blackburn
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
9%
Alan White
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Vivian Snipes
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
6%
Diane DiCroce
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Sarah Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Esther Neel
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Tina Jo Wallace
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Tim X. Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Diane DiCroce
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
4%
Jason Potts
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Nancy Jones
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
4%
Sally Scott
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Gil Reyes
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Alonzo Richmond
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
3%
Joseph Glaser
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Rachel Strader
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%
Mary Kate Vanegas
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Alonzo Ramont
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Sommer Schoch
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Allison Sims
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Daniel Ellis
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Amy Attaway
- HAMLET
- Kentucky Shakespeare
7%
Jennifer Starr
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Clint Gill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
5%
Treyton Blackburn
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%
Lisa Woods
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Robin Fraizer
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Emily Stephens
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Makayla Sharp
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
4%
Alicia Henning
- THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Andrew D. Harris
- THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
4%
Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
3%
Mollie Murk
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Leigh Mercer Witty
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Billy Christopher Maupin
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Charlie Meredith
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Tory Parker
- DO YOU FEEL ANGER?
- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company
2%
Vincent West
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Frankie Sisman
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Gil Reyes
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jason Justice
- PICKLEBALL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
2%GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Woodford Theatre
2%URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
2%THE NERD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Time Slip Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Goodwin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Aaron Goodwin
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Danny Bowling
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Michael Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
7%
Tristan Cooley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Tristan Cooley
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%
Joshua Damron
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Shay Hopkins
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Ron Breedlove
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Nick Dent
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Amanda Gibson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Tom Willis
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
4%
Ben Wagner
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Wren Durstock
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Patrick Jump
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Jesse AlFord
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Kevin Duchon
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
1%
Jesse AlFord
- WHO INVITED THEM
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Jesse AlFord
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
1%
Nick Dent
- DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE
- Bunbury theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sloan Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
11%
Taylor Strickland
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
10%
Wesley Thomas & David Borman III
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Dick Tunney
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Dick Tunney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Adam Thomas
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
6%
Caleb Ritchie
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
6%
Scott Bradley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Ron Wilbur
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
5%
Dick Tunney
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Adam Thomas
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Jeanne-Marie Rogers
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Christina Booker
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
4%
Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Kim Stover Hartz
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Hannegan Roseberry
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman
- RAGTIME
- Faithworks
2%
Elizabeth Loiacono
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Jareth Gaddis
- ASSASSINS
- Hayswood Theatre
1%Best Musical GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
9%A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
8%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
5%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%THE SILVER BELLES
- Barn Lot Theater
4%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%BROTHER BEAR
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%Best New Play Or Musical FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
32%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
28%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
19%MY DNA MADE ME DO IT
- TyeGood Productions
11%ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Addison DeSimone
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Clint Gill
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
6%
Jessie Jones
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Harper Hancock
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Ella Jones
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Strickland
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
3%
Bobby Conte
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%
Alex Weckstein
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Brayden Glass
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Grace Lillianne
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Wyatt Jackson
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%
Reagan Rees
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Jesse McFarland
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Zander Chojnacki
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Madison Alexander
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions
2%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Erin Silliman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Colin Clevenger
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Brittany Carricato Cox
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
2%
Jillian Cain
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Zachary Dyer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jenna Johnson
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Savannah Weber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Matthew Meadows
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
9%
Aubrey Capati
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Tara Blackburn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Daniel Ellis
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
5%
Aubrey Dale
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Brady Whitt
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Philip Sturgill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
4%
Troy Bell
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- FaithWorks Studios
4%
Adam Luckey
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Emily Chaney
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Tanner Brown
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Daryn Russell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
John Botts
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Emmy Mills
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Tanner Brown
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
2%
Andrew Phillips
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Sandy Roberts Dunn
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Keith McGill
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jessie Varner
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Corey Music
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Bailey Patterson
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Isaiah Turner
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Stephanie Collins
- HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%
Katie Graviss
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
9%TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
8%IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
8%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
6%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
5%NUTTY BY NATURE
- VFW Radcliff
5%INHERIT THE WIND
- Shelby County Community Theater
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
3%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
3%THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
3%THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
2%FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
1%SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
1%HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%Best Production of an Opera THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE
- Kentucky Opera
71%AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Kentucky Opera
29%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Michael Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Mike Sanders
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Sebastian Tingle
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Jason Justice
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Alonzo Ramont
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%
Adam Sovkoplas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Josh Curtsinger
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Crystal Napier
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Josh Curtsinger
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Ian Scott
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Clay Chapman & Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Crystal Napier
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Tom Tutino
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall
3%
Ian Scott
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Corie Caudill
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Eric Allgeier
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Crystal Napier
- FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Crystal Napier
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Steve Cleberg
- THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
11%
Treyton Blackburn
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
10%
Ben Wilga
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
10%
Wesley Thomas
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
8%
Alexis Powell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
8%
Jeff Petrocelli
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Petrocelli
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%
Jeff Petrocelli
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Tommy Gatton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Laura Ellis
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
4%
Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Bryan Vander Zouen
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Tommy Gatton
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- UK Fine Arts
2%
Thomas Usher
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abby Murphy
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%
Sloan Doyle
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Terry Withers
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jupiter Zorn
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Ashlee Wilson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Eleanor Morris
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%
Alex Boatwright
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Vivienne Diehl
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Alyssa Meadows
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Zac Hoogendyk
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Hannah Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Ben Carter
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Mayo Nays
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Dale Magre
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Erica Goodman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
3%
Ashlee Wilson Quinn
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theater Company
2%
Kathryn Alvey
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Arianna Hart
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Jake Dukes
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Jordan Price
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Greg Bruce
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Logan Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Cajani Hurd
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Dan O’Neil
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Evender Hodges Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
13%
Aubrey Dale
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
11%
Liandrea Goatley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Jason Justice
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Julie Adkins
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
6%
Lana Wooley
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
5%
Matt Winters
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Emily Norris
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Jeff Sherr
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Colton Auxier
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Xandra Ellegood
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Faith Sweet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Ava Vanderkolff
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
3%
Xandra Ellegood
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Sean Childress
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Bailey Preston
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Ian Fitzgerald
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Stasia Schaum
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
2%
Carol Schorr
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jason Lindsey
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
2%
Malone Macy
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Colton Auxier
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Jamarcus Shelton
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
17%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
14%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
14%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
11%CINDERELLA
- The Lexington Children's Theatre
10%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
9%PUFFS
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
6%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Woodford Theatre
12%
Shelby County Community Theater
11%
Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC
11%
Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Barn Lot Theater
7%
Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Hanover College Theatre
4%
Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Antagonist Productions
4%
The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Leeds Center for the Arts
3%
CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Highview Arts Center
3%
Oldham County Arts Center
3%
Adventure Theatre
2%
Pandora Productions
2%
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
2%
Looking for Lilith Theatre
1%
Redline Performing Arts
1%
Sacred Heart Community Theatre
1%
Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%
Little Colonel Players
1%
Drag Daddy Productions
1%
Rose Island Playhouse
1%
Bunbury Theatre
1%