Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; GREASE Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mayo Nays - WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Drag Daddy Productions 23%

RIDE THE CYCLONE

18%

Brayden Glass -- Highview Arts Center

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

16%

Jeremy Gilette -- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

12%

Emily Skirvin -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

11%

Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

10%

Luke Skorija -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

9%

Daniel Harris -- Highview Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

13%

Evender Hodges-Sanders -- Antagonist Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Rebecca Brewer -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Emily Kees -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Alfie Jones -- Redline Productions

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Brittany Brizzee -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Grace Hensley -- Woodford Theatre

GREASE

6%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

5%

Megan Bliss -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

Ellie Miller -- Leeds Center for the Arts

CHICAGO

4%

Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel -- Redline Performing Arts

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Rebecca Brewer -- Clarksville Little Theatre

MATILDA

4%

Megan Bliss -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

BIG FISH

3%

Sabrina Robertson -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Molly Kays -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Daniel Scofield -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Remy Sisk -- Redline Performing Arts

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Mimi Housewright -- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Maggie Patten/John Keen -- Redline Performing Arts

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

11%

Kelly Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

GREASE

9%

Elise Charny -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

8%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Cathy Ryan -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Leigh Ann Barcellona -- Shelby County Community Theater

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

6%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

URINETOWN

6%

Olivia Coxon -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Jeanie Hartman -- Antagonist Productions

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Jeanie Hartman -- Antagonist Productions

CHICAGO

5%

Cicily Bullard -- Redline Performing Arts

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

4%

Morgan Younge -- Pandora Productions

FLOYD COLLINS

4%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

3%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Mandy Kramer -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Mandy Kramer -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Kaitlin Rogers -- Redline Performing Arts

BIG FISH

3%

Kelley Slayton -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

THE COTTAGE

2%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

EXTREME EXPOSURE

1%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

31%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

28%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

MATILDA

26%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

15%

- Highview Arts Center

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

9%

Treyton Blackburn -- Adventure Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

8%

Alan White -- Ramsey Theatre Company

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

8%

Maximillian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

Vivian Snipes -- Leeds Center for the Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Diane DiCroce -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

Sarah Thomas -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Esther Neel -- Woodford Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Tina Jo Wallace -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Tim X. Davis -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

GREASE

4%

Diane DiCroce -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Alex Roby -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons -- Highview Arts Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

Jason Potts -- Clarksville Little Theatre

URINETOWN

4%

Nancy Jones -- University of Kentucky

MATILDA

4%

Sally Scott -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

AVENUE Q

3%

Gil Reyes -- Pandora Productions

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Alonzo Richmond -- Redline Productions at Actors Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Joseph Glaser -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Rachel Strader -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Mary Kate Vanegas -- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

CHICAGO

2%

Alonzo Ramont -- Redline Performing Arts

BROTHER WOLF

1%

Sommer Schoch -- Flashback Theater Co.

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

1%

Allison Sims -- Stage One Family Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

8%

Daniel Ellis -- Woodford Theatre

HAMLET

7%

Amy Attaway -- Kentucky Shakespeare

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Jennifer Starr -- Shelby County Community Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

5%

Treyton Blackburn -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

ALL MY SONS

5%

Clint Gill -- Little Colonel Players

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Treyton Blackburn -- Antagonist Productions

THE COTTAGE

5%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

5%

Crockett James Ward -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Robin Fraizer -- Barn Lot Theater

PACKING UP POLLY

4%

Emily Stephens -- Barn Lot Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Makayla Sharp -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

THE WOLVES

4%

Alicia Henning -- Antagonist Productions

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

4%

Andrew D. Harris -- Stage One Family Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

SYLVIA

3%

Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing -- Rose Island Playhouse

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Mollie Murk -- Pandora Productions

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE

2%

Leigh Mercer Witty -- Barn Lot Theater

WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN

2%

Billy Christopher Maupin -- Flashback Theater Co.

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

Charlie Meredith -- Time Slip Theatre

DO YOU FEEL ANGER?

2%

Tory Parker -- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company

I COME FROM

2%

Vincent West -- Antagonist Productions

BRAINSMASH

2%

Frankie Sisman -- Cypress Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Gil Reyes -- Pandora Productions

PICKLEBALL

2%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

- Shelby County Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

5%

- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

- Woodford Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

5%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

- Antagonist Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

- Hanover College Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Redline Performing Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- Woodford Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

- Woodford Theatre

GREASE

2%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Woodford Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

- University of Kentucky

BIG FISH

2%

- Oldham Co. Arts Center

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

2%

- Stage One Family Theatre

THE NERD

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

2%

- Time Slip Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Aaron Goodwin -- Ramsey Theatre Company

FLOYD COLLINS

8%

Aaron Goodwin -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

7%

Danny Bowling -- Woodford Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

7%

Michael Sanders -- ActOUT Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Tristan Cooley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

6%

Tristan Cooley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

5%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

5%

Joshua Damron -- Barn Lot Theater

A DOLL'S HOUSE

5%

Shay Hopkins -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

5%

Ron Breedlove -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

4%

Crockett James Ward -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nick Dent -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

4%

Amanda Gibson -- Barn Lot Theater

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

Tom Willis -- Leeds Center for the Arts

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Ben Wagner -- Antagonist Productions

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Wren Durstock -- Adventure Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Patrick Jump -- Redline Performing Arts

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Jesse AlFord -- Pandora Productions

THE COTTAGE

2%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

EXTREME EXPOSURE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

AVENUE Q

1%

Kevin Duchon -- Pandora Productions

WHO INVITED THEM

1%

Jesse AlFord -- Time Slip Theatre

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

1%

Jesse AlFord -- Stage One Family Theatre

SIRENS

1%

Nick Dent -- Bunbury theater

DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE

1%

Nick Dent -- Bunbury theater

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

11%

Sloan Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Taylor Strickland -- Woodford Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Wesley Thomas & David Borman III -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

6%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

6%

Adam Thomas -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

6%

Caleb Ritchie -- Adventure Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Scott Bradley -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

URINETOWN

5%

Ron Wilbur -- University of Kentucky

GREASE

5%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Adam Thomas -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Jeanne-Marie Rogers -- Highview Arts Center

DREAMGIRLS

4%

Christina Booker -- Redline Productions at Actors Theater

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman -- Redline Performing Arts

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Kim Stover Hartz -- Clarksville Little Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

Hannegan Roseberry -- Pandora Productions

RAGTIME

2%

Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman -- Faithworks

BROTHER WOLF

2%

Elizabeth Loiacono -- Flashback Theater Co.

ASSASSINS

1%

Jareth Gaddis -- Hayswood Theatre

GREASE

9%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

9%

- Woodford Theatre

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

8%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

7%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- Pandora Productions

ROCK OF AGES

5%

- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

- Highview Arts Center

THE SILVER BELLES

4%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

- Adventure Theatre

MATILDA

4%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Redline Performing Arts

URINETOWN

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

BIG FISH

2%

- Oldham Co. Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

- Pandora Productions

DREAMGIRLS

2%

- Redline Performing Arts

CHICAGO

2%

- Redline Performing Arts

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

BROTHER BEAR

1%

- Flashback Theater Co.

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS

32%

- Barn Lot Theater

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

28%

- Stage One Family Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

19%

- Pandora Productions

MY DNA MADE ME DO IT

11%

- TyeGood Productions

ROOM 1214

10%

- ShPIeL

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

8%

Addison DeSimone -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Clint Gill -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Jessie Jones -- Adventure Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Harper Hancock -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Ella Jones -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Taylor Strickland -- Adventure Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

Bobby Conte -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

3%

Alex Weckstein -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Brayden Glass -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Grace Lillianne -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Wyatt Jackson -- Leeds Center for the Arts

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Reagan Rees -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

FLOYD COLLINS

2%

Jesse McFarland -- Ramsey Theatre Company

URINETOWN

2%

Zander Chojnacki -- University of Kentucky

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Madison Alexander -- Ramsey Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Ashley Dean -- Redline Productions

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley -- Highview Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Colin Clevenger -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

MATILDA

2%

Brittany Carricato Cox -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

Jillian Cain -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Zachary Dyer -- Ramsey Theatre Company

URINETOWN

2%

Jenna Johnson -- University of Kentucky

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Savannah Weber -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Matthew Meadows -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

9%

Evender Hodges Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

Aubrey Capati -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Tara Blackburn -- Woodford Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

5%

Daniel Ellis -- ActOUT Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

4%

Aubrey Dale -- Barn Lot Theater

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

4%

Brady Whitt -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

ALL MY SONS

4%

Philip Sturgill -- Little Colonel Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Troy Bell -- FaithWorks Studios

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Adam Luckey -- Antagonist Productions

A DOLL'S HOUSE

4%

Emily Chaney -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

THE COTTAGE

4%

Tanner Brown -- Hanover College Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Daryn Russell -- Antagonist Productions

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

John Botts -- Barn Lot Theater

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Emmy Mills -- Hanover College Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Tanner Brown -- Hanover College Theatre

SIRENS

2%

Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley -- Bunbury theater

I COME FROM

2%

Andrew Phillips -- Antagonist Productions

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Sandy Roberts Dunn -- Barn Lot Theater

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Keith McGill -- Pandora Productions

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

Jessie Varner -- Barn Lot Theater

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Corey Music -- Pandora Productions

WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN

2%

Bailey Patterson -- Flashback Theater Co.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

1%

Isaiah Turner -- Barn Lot Theater

HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW

1%

Stephanie Collins -- Pandora Productions

SYLVIA

1%

Katie Graviss -- Rose Island Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

- Shelby County Community Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

9%

- Woodford Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD

8%

- Barn Lot Theater

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

8%

- Hanover College Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

7%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

6%

- Woodford Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

- Oldham Co. Arts Center

NUTTY BY NATURE

5%

- VFW Radcliff

INHERIT THE WIND

4%

- Shelby County Community Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

4%

- Barn Lot Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- Antagonist Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

3%

- Pandora Productions

ALL MY SONS

3%

- Little Colonel Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

- Pandora Productions

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

3%

- ActOUT Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

3%

- Woodford Theatre

THE COTTAGE

2%

- Hanover College Theatre

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

- Time Slip Theatre

BRAINSMASH

2%

- Cypress Productions

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

2%

- Little Colonel Players

FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE WOLVES

1%

- Antagonist Productions

SYLVIA

1%

- Rose Island Playhouse

HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW

1%

- Pandora Productions

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

71%

- Kentucky Opera

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

29%

- Kentucky Opera

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner -- Shelby County Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

8%

Michael Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

6%

Mike Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

6%

Sebastian Tingle -- Ramsey Theatre Company

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

5%

Alonzo Ramont -- Redline Performing Arts

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Maximillian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

5%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Adam Sovkoplas -- Adventure Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Josh Curtsinger -- Ramsey Theatre Company

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

GREASE

3%

Josh Curtsinger -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Ian Scott -- Antagonist Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Clay Chapman & Alex Roby -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DRIVING MISS DAISY

3%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

Tom Tutino -- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Ian Scott -- Antagonist Productions

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

Corie Caudill -- Time Slip Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

Eric Allgeier -- Pandora Productions

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS

2%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

THE COTTAGE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

PACKING UP POLLY

1%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

1%

Steve Cleberg -- Flashback Theater Co.

ALL SHOOK UP

11%

Wesley Thomas -- Clarksville Little Theatre

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

10%

Treyton Blackburn -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

10%

Ben Wilga -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

8%

Wesley Thomas -- Highview Arts Center

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

8%

Alexis Powell -- Adventure Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

7%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

5%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

GREASE

5%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Tommy Gatton -- Antagonist Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

YETI FOR LOVE

4%

Laura Ellis -- Pandora Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Bryan Vander Zouen -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

2%

Tommy Gatton -- UK Fine Arts

BRAINSMASH

2%

Thomas Usher -- Cypress Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

EXTREME EXPOSURE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

GREASE

9%

Abby Murphy -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Sloan Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Terry Withers -- Woodford Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Jupiter Zorn -- Highview Arts Center

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Ashlee Wilson -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Eleanor Morris -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Alex Boatwright -- Antagonist Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

3%

Vivienne Diehl -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Alyssa Meadows -- Clarksville Little Theatre

AVENUE Q

3%

Zac Hoogendyk -- Pandora Productions

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Hannah Vanderpool -- Ramsey Theatre Company

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Ben Carter -- Ramsey Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Mayo Nays -- Pandora Productions

GREASE

3%

Dale Magre -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Erica Goodman -- Redline Productions

GREASE

2%

Ashlee Wilson Quinn -- Ramsey Theater Company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

Kathryn Alvey -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Arianna Hart -- Clarksville Little Theatre

GREASE

2%

Jake Dukes -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Jordan Price -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Ashley Dean -- Redline Performing Arts

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Greg Bruce -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Logan Davis -- Antagonist Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Cajani Hurd -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dan O’Neil -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

13%

Evender Hodges Sanders -- ActOUT Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

11%

Aubrey Dale -- Barn Lot Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

Liandrea Goatley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

6%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

6%

Julie Adkins -- Barn Lot Theater

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

5%

Lana Wooley -- Hanover College Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Matt Winters -- Antagonist Productions

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Emily Norris -- Woodford Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Jeff Sherr -- Woodford Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

Colton Auxier -- Hanover College Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

Xandra Ellegood -- Hanover College Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Faith Sweet -- Antagonist Productions

ROOM 1214

3%

Ava Vanderkolff -- ShPIeL

THE COTTAGE

3%

Xandra Ellegood -- Hanover College Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Sean Childress -- Pandora Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Bailey Preston -- Pandora Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Raj Sharma -- Hanover College Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Ian Fitzgerald -- Pandora Productions

ROOM 1214

2%

Stasia Schaum -- ShPIeL

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Carol Schorr -- Pandora Productions

SYLVIA

2%

Jason Lindsey -- Rose Island Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Malone Macy -- Antagonist Productions

THE COTTAGE

1%

Raj Sharma -- Hanover College Theatre

THE COTTAGE

1%

Colton Auxier -- Hanover College Theatre

I COME FROM

1%

Jamarcus Shelton -- Antagonist Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

17%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

14%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

14%

- Woodford Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

- Woodford Theatre

CINDERELLA

10%

- The Lexington Children's Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

9%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

PUFFS

9%

- Shelby County Community Theater

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

5%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

5%

- Stage One Family Theatre

12%

Woodford Theatre

11%

Shelby County Community Theater

11%

Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC

9%

Clarksville Little Theatre

7%

Barn Lot Theater

5%

Derby Dinner Playhouse

4%

Hanover College Theatre

4%

Artists Collaborative Theatre

4%

Antagonist Productions

4%

The Appalachian Center for the Arts

3%

Leeds Center for the Arts

3%

CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

3%

Highview Arts Center

3%

Oldham County Arts Center

2%

Adventure Theatre

2%

Pandora Productions

2%

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

1%

Looking for Lilith Theatre

1%

Redline Performing Arts

1%

Sacred Heart Community Theatre

1%

Mind's Eye Theatre Company

1%

Little Colonel Players

1%

Drag Daddy Productions

1%

Rose Island Playhouse

1%

Bunbury Theatre

