Lexington Opera House Announces 2021-22 Season
The season kicks off in November with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Lexington Opera House has announced its 2021-22 season of Broadway Live and Variety Live shows. The season will include five Broadway shows and two Variety Live events in person this fall at the Opera House.
Learn more at https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/events-tickets/broadway-live-variety-live
The full lineup is as follows:
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund
Nov 12-14
Concert with The Stars
Variety Live • The Lexington Theatre Company
Jan 8
An Officer and a Gentleman
Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund
Jan 28-30
Waitress
Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund
Feb 11-13
STOMP
Presented by Variety Live & The Opera House Fund
Feb 24-25
An American In Paris
Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund
Mar 11-13
Hairspray
Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund
Apr 22-24