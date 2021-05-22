Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lexington Opera House Announces 2021-22 Season

The season kicks off in November with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

May. 22, 2021  
The Lexington Opera House has announced its 2021-22 season of Broadway Live and Variety Live shows. The season will include five Broadway shows and two Variety Live events in person this fall at the Opera House.

Learn more at https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/events-tickets/broadway-live-variety-live

The full lineup is as follows:

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund

Nov 12-14

More Info

Concert with The Stars

Variety Live • The Lexington Theatre Company

More Info

Jan 8

An Officer and a Gentleman

Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund

More Info

Jan 28-30

Waitress

Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund

More Info

Feb 11-13

STOMP

Presented by Variety Live & The Opera House Fund

More Info

Feb 24-25

An American In Paris

Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund

More Info

Mar 11-13

Hairspray

Presented by Broadway Live & The Opera House Fund

Apr 22-24

More Info


