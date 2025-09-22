Kentucky Performing Arts To Celebrate Brown Theatre’s 100th Anniversary With CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic Brown Theatre with a free community concert featuring Choir! Choir! Choir! on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7:00 pm. The event will take place at the Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY). Tickets are free but required and are available at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is an interactive, participatory concert in which the audience becomes the performer. Attendees will sing alongside hundreds of fellow music lovers—no previous singing experience required. This special edition, We Will CHOIR! You!: An EPIC QUEEN Sing-Along, will feature Queen’s biggest hits, led by Choir! Choir! Choir! founders Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman.

Goldman and Adilman have led the project since 2011, collaborating with artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, and even Kermit the Frog. Their videos and performances have reached millions of fans online, and their live events are known for blurring the line between performers and audience.

Guests are encouraged to bring friends, channel their inner Freddie Mercury, and join in harmonies that will fill the Brown Theatre in celebration of its centennial year.