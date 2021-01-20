Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes
Tune in on Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST.
Nearly five years after their last lightning-tinted volley, the magisterial Montreal psych-rockband returns with their sixth album "The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings."
"The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings" is a double LP, with "Near Death," "Death," "After Death," and "Life."
To debut the album, The Besnard Lakes will be performing a series of virtual concert events, streamed across the country.
DETAILS:
WHAT: The Besnard Lakes Live Stream Series
WHEN: Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST
Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. EST
Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m. EST
WHERE: Virtual performances
COST: Tickets are $13 for each show or $30 for the three series package. There will be a 48-hour, on-demand viewing period directly following the initial broadcast of each show. On sale now at