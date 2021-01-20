Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes

Tune in on Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST.

Jan. 20, 2021  
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes

Nearly five years after their last lightning-tinted volley, the magisterial Montreal psych-rockband returns with their sixth album "The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings."

"The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings" is a double LP, with "Near Death," "Death," "After Death," and "Life."

To debut the album, The Besnard Lakes will be performing a series of virtual concert events, streamed across the country.

DETAILS:

WHAT: The Besnard Lakes Live Stream Series

WHEN: Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m. EST

WHERE: Virtual performances

COST: Tickets are $13 for each show or $30 for the three series package. There will be a 48-hour, on-demand viewing period directly following the initial broadcast of each show. On sale now at

kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/the-besnard-lakes.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Molina, Mary Testa, and Andrew Barth Feldman Set For The Reading Series' RABBIT HOLE
  • Leg Up On Life Relaunches in 2021; Launches Scholarship and Grant Programs
  • Betty Buckley Presents Virtual Student Concert To Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS 
  • You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction