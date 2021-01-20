Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Nearly five years after their last lightning-tinted volley, the magisterial Montreal psych-rockband returns with their sixth album "The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings."

"The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings" is a double LP, with "Near Death," "Death," "After Death," and "Life."

To debut the album, The Besnard Lakes will be performing a series of virtual concert events, streamed across the country.

DETAILS:

WHAT: The Besnard Lakes Live Stream Series

WHEN: Friday, February 5 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m. EST

WHERE: Virtual performances

COST: Tickets are $13 for each show or $30 for the three series package. There will be a 48-hour, on-demand viewing period directly following the initial broadcast of each show. On sale now at

kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/the-besnard-lakes.