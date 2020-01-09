Kentucky Performing Arts Presents THE DARK SIDE OF THE WALL

The Dark Side of the Wall comes to The Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Louisville based band, The Dark Side of the Wall, recreates the legendary shows of Pink Floyd, bringing to life the sounds from the band's classic era.

The group is comprised of 6 instrumentalists, 3 female backup singers, and a crew of 12 who create an immersive multimedia experience through sonic reproductions of Pink Floyd's music and captivating lighting and video production.

Featuring some of the top music and production talent in the region, The Dark Side of the Wall transports audiences back in time as they explore the depths of the Pink Floyd Catalog and bring their most epic songs to life on stage.





