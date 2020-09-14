Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Justin Willman

Justin Willman will be performing on September 19 at 7:00pm.

Sep. 14, 2020  
Justin Willman is a magician, comedian, producer, and television personality. The L.A. Times has dubbed him as a "new breed of comic who's making magic cool again for grown-ups." He is the creator, host and executive producer of the Netflix original series "Magic for Humans," now in its third season. On the show, he blends good-natured magic with laughs while baffling people on the street and orchestrating elaborate tricks. He makes regular TV appearances on "The Tonight Show," "The Ellen Degeneres Show," and "Conan," as well as hosts shows like "Cupcake Wars," "Halloween Wars," and "Disney's Win, Lose or Draw."

WHAT: Magic for Humans (at Home) with Justin Willman

WHEN: September 19 at 7:00pm

WHERE: Virtual Event

COST: Tickets are $25. Available at KentuckyPerformingArts.org



