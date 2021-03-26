Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR VIRTUAL Show

Dixie will mix drinks while sharing stories that prove that happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass.

Mar. 26, 2021  
On the heels of the international smash hit Dixie's Tupperware Party and the inspiring Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday), Dixie Longate has returned with a new show for these unpredictable times.

Dixie will mix drinks with the four basic food groups-rum, gin, vodka and tequila-while sharing stories that prove that happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass. It's an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours by looking for the good in even the most complicated situations.

Dixie's trademark Alabama wisdom, sweet charm and raucous stories will keep you bellied up to the bar and laughing all evening.

Contains mature content. Recommended for ages 13+.

Please note these performances are NOT on-demand. Your streaming show is only available to view at your selected performance showtime. You will receive an email from StreamAlly with your viewing link.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Tuesday, April 6 - Friday, April 9 at 8pm

Saturday, April 10 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, April 11 at 2pm and 8pm

Tuesday, April 13 - Friday, April 16 at 8pm

Saturday, April 17 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, April 18 at 2pm and 8pm

WHERE: Virtual Event

COST: Tickets are $35 per household. On sale now at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.


