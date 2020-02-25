Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Brian Culbertson: The XX Tour
Kentucky Performing Arts presents Brian Culbertson: The XX Tour on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $40. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.
Brian Culbertson is an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk.
Over the course of crafting a 20-album catalog and more than 30 Billboard No. 1 singles, Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music.
In addition to performing much of the new album, this new tour includes cuts from his hit-filled songbook along with a segment showcasing songs from "Winter Stories." This album, released last fall, placed him in an acoustic jazz trio setting for the first time