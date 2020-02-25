Kentucky Performing Arts presents Brian Culbertson: The XX Tour on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $40. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Brian Culbertson is an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk.

Over the course of crafting a 20-album catalog and more than 30 Billboard No. 1 singles, Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music.

In addition to performing much of the new album, this new tour includes cuts from his hit-filled songbook along with a segment showcasing songs from "Winter Stories." This album, released last fall, placed him in an acoustic jazz trio setting for the first time





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You