Kentucky Performing Arts' #KPAatHOME Series Celebrates Central Kentucky Artists

As #KPAatHome continues throughout June, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is thrilled to announce this week's lineup of virtual concerts. Thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the support of regional arts organizations, KPA proudly offers free, online performances to patrons in the comfort and safety of their homes while supporting Kentucky performers and artists.

Working with presenting partners Kentucky Rural Urban Exchange and Black Soil, this week's performances will highlight sounds from Central Kentucky, with artists curated by The Singletary Center for the Arts.

Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday, June 9 at 8 p.m.: Raleigh Dailey

Wednesday, June 10 at p.m.: Hong Shao

Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m.: Warren Byrom

Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m.: Silverware

Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m.: David Napier

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

