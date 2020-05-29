KPAatHome Series Celebrates Artists Throughout The State In June

Two months after COVID-19 shutdowns closed theatre doors, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) continues to bring arts experiences into patrons' homes with its weekly, virtual concert series. Thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the support of regional arts organizations, #KPAatHome will continue to deliver free, online performances and support Kentucky performers and artists through the month of June.

Working with presenting partners Kentucky Rural Urban Exchange and Black Soil, the continued series will celebrate different regions of the Commonwealth each week by highlight music and performers from across the state. Next week's performances will highlight sounds from Western Kentucky, with artists curated by the Kentucky Folklife Program.

"We are proud of our ability to unite people through art performances, bringing them hope in a time of great uncertainty," said Kim Baker, president & CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts.

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

