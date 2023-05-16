Justin Willman Brings MAGIC FOR HUMANS to Louisville

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023, 10 a.m. local.

Bernheim Forest to Host Spring Events; Bloomfest, Shakespeare in the Park and More

Justin Willman has announced his 2023 Magic For Humans In Person Tour. The comedian, magician, and host will be bringing his new set to stages across the country.

Presale begins Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: MAGIC). Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023, 10 a.m. local at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. Learn more at justinwillman.com.

Magic For Humans In Person Tour Dates:

Sep. 16, 2023 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

Sep. 22, 2023 St. Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theatre

Sep. 29, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

Oct. 6, 2023 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Oct. 7, 2023 Nashville, TN James K. Polk

Nov. 3, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre

About Justin Willman

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the '90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).




