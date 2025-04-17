JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR And More Set for Market House Theatre 62nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Market House Theatre has announcef its 62nd Signature Series, featuring a dynamic lineup of four productions that blend high-energy comedy, classic suspense, a world premiere play, and one of the most iconic rock musicals of all time.

The season was unveiled at a community celebration at Market House Theatre's Studio 200.

Market House Theatre's Season 62 Signature Series

Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors

September 4-14, 2025

By Ken Ludwig

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris, and the stage is set for the concert of the century - as long as the producer can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. A Comedy of Tenors is an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.

"Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Dial M for Murder

October 16-26, 2025

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the original play by Frederick Knott

Dial M for Murder is the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece film. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

"Dial M for Murder" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

World Premiere

Heat Lightning

April 16-26, 2026

By Michael Cochran, Paducah playwright

Chris, on the night of his 50th birthday party, has an argument with his wife, Raye about regrets. A strange lightning strike hurls them back 30 years to a fateful night in a comic and romantic romp in the woods with their youthful love interests. Chris and Raye discover that their memories don't match the messy and hilarious events that unfold-forcing them to confront who they were and who they've become.

Market House's Community Theatre production of

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 4-20, 2026

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

What's the buzz? "Jesus Christ Superstar" has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events, but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Season 62 subscriptions include all four Signature Productions and offer the best seats at the best price. Subscriptions start at just $128 and come with perks like early ticket access to other season events, hassle-free ticket exchanges, and other perks throughout the year. Youth pricing is available with the purchase of an adult subscription. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale throughout the year.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased by calling the Market House Theatre Box Office at (270) 444-6828 or visiting MarketHouseTheatre.org.

Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.

