GEORGE REMUS: A New Musical Comes to The Carnegie This Month

He came to Cincinnati an unknown and eventually became the most famous bootlegger of his era. His name was GEORGE REMUS - and now, his story will be told as only The Carnegie can starting this June and running through August.

Based upon the book "George Remus: Bootlegging & Broadway" by Joseph McDonough, GEORGE REMUS tells the story of a German immigrant who settled in the Chicago area penniless. Finding himself in Cincinnati, he would rise to become a pharmacist and then a lawyer before finding his calling as the most famous bootlegger of all time. With government officials in his pocket and the Chicago mob at his feet, he enjoyed the lavish life, complete with a mansion and parties some say made him the real-life Jay Gatsby his fall.

GEORGE REMUS follows The Carnegie's 2021 staged reading of its namesake's story at The Covington Plaza amphitheater. Now featuring music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, this musical version of GEORGE REMUS includes several new songs including "There Once Was a King," "Just Pay Gillespie" and "Don't Mess with Mabel" that bring this larger-than-life figure's story to its full glory.

"As an institution focused on bringing the arts to the community it serves, the opportunity to tell the story of a local figure of GEORGE REMUS' magnitude is exciting for us as we know it will be entertaining for audiences," said The Carnegie's Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino. "Northern Kentucky's history with gangsters, bootleggers and the other aspects of the Prohibition Era make this show a treat anyone with an interest in theater and/or local history cannot afford to miss."

GEORGE REMUS joins The Carnegie's productions of INTO THE WOODS and RENT as part of The Carnegie's 2022-23 Summer Series ran in Repertory Format. Performances of each production will be offered at specific times throughout the summer to allow guests multiple opportunities to see each show. The 22-23 season will conclude with a family-friendly production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN in January.

The Carnegie will host six performances of GEORGE REMUS on the following dates and times:

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m.

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not suitable for young children.

GEORGE REMUS: A New Musical is presented through special arrangement with the authors.