DIAL M FOR MURDER Opens At Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the thriller "Dial M For Murder", opening October 1 and running through November 9, 2025. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com

Tony's plot to murder his cheating wife Margot for her money goes awry when Margot kills her would-be assailant in self-defense. Now Tony has to improvise his plan and schemes to frame his wife for premeditated murder. Can Margot's ex-lover Max solve the mystery and discover the truth before she is hanged for the crime? "Dial M For Murder" is a thrilling and suspenseful murder mystery that will keep you riveted until the very last moment!

"Dial M For Murder" was written by Frederick Knott and was the basis for the 1954 American crime thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Grace Kelly. Derby Dinner's production is under the direction of and produced by Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Brian Hinds, Megan Massie, Jon Huffman, Justin Jackson, Paul McElroy, T Russell, and J.R. Stuart.