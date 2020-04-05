Actors Theatre of Louisville Makes Staff Cuts and Salary Reductions

According to 89.3 WFPL, Actors Theatre of Louisville has made cuts to its staffing following the cancellation of performances due to the current health crisis.

The company's director of communications and patron experience, Elizabeth Greenfield, said that nearly half of patrons have asked for their ticket purchases for canceled shows to be applied towards next season. However, the company has had to issue refunds for about 24% of sales.

"I can confirm that we've also executed layoffs, furloughs, and salary reductions in response to the economic pressures of this public health crisis," Greenfield said. "We hope these will be temporary measures and look forward to returning with our season whenever public assembly is once again safe."

She did not reveal details about the cuts.

Read more on 89.3 WFPL.

Actors Theatre of Louisville recently launched Actors Theatre Direct, a new streaming platform bringing theatre to people's homes during these trying times.

The company will first offer streams of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea and Are You There? with a virtual ticket that puts you in the front row from the comfort of your own home.

If you already had a ticket to one of these shows, you can apply the cost of your ticket to stream the show. All you have to do is opt-in by Sunday, April 5.

The company anticipates streaming April 6-20.

Find out more and get your ticket at actorstheatre.org/direct.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You