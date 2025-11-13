A VELVETEEN RABBIT CHRISTMAS to Open at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Derby Dinner Playhouse will open the holiday musical "A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas" on November 15, 2025 as part of their Children's Musical Theatre Series. Public performances run November 15, 22, 28, 29, December 1, 6, 13, 20, 2025.

Christmas presents come to life as a very special toy discovers what it truly means to be real and is changed forever in this enchanting holiday musical based on the classic book by Margery Williams. Santa leads us back to the 1920's to experience this classic tale in a new and vibrant way, and helps us realize the true spirit of Christmas.

"A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas" was written by Matt & Tina Jo Wallace especially for the Derby Dinner audience. The music was composed by Derby Dinner Musical Director, Scott Bradley. This musical was directed by Sally Scott and the cast will include Eliza Hallal, J.R. Stuart, Lem Jackson, David Hussey, Kiersten Vorheis, Nicholas Wills and Taylor Thomas.

All public performances of "A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas" are on Saturdays with Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. and Lunch at 12:00 p.m. A Breakfast and Lunch performance on Friday - November 28 and an evening performance on December 1 is also available. All performances feature a kid friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12. Santa will be at every public performance and will visit every table!