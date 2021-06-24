91.9 WFPK Presents The Wood Brothers at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

91.9 WFPK will present The Wood Brothers with special guest Sean McConnell on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent St.

While on past records, the band-Chris, guitarist/vocalist Oliver Wood, and drummer/keyboardist Jano Rix-would write a large batch of songs and then record them all at once, 'Kingdom' found them retroactively carving tunes out of sprawling instrumental jam sessions. A testament to the limitless creativity of the unharnessed mind, the record explores the power of our external surroundings to shape our internal worlds (and vice versa), reckoning with time, mortality, and human nature.

'Kingdom In My Mind' follows The Wood Brothers' most recent studio release, 2018's 'One Drop Of Truth,' which hit #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and garnered the band their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album. NPR praised the record's "unexpected changes and kaleidoscopic array of influences," while Uncut hailed its "virtuosic performances and subtly evocative lyrics," and Blurt proclaimed it "a career-defining album."

Tracks from the record racked up roughly 8 million streams on Spotify alone, and the band took the album on the road for extensive tour dates in the US and Europe, including their first-ever headline performance at Red Rocks, two nights at San Francisco's legendary Fillmore (captured on their 2019 release, 'Live At The Fillmore'), and festival appearances everywhere from Bonnaroo to XPoNential.

