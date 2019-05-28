(mostly)musicals Returns with BODY LANGUAGE

(mostly)musicals is BACK with their 33rd edition, BODY Language (a cabaret for every BODY), on Monday June 3rd at the newly renamed Feinstein's at Vitello's! The evening will be in the capable HANDS of Gregory Nabours at the piano, and will feature performers you'll be HEAD over HEELS for, from Broadway and LA, singing songs about ANATOMY!

In addition to previously announced performers, (mostly)musicals will welcome Bryce Charles and Cornelius Jones Jr. from Pasadena Playhouse's acclaimed production of RAGTIME, plus special guest performances from the world premiere musical SHOOTING STAR, now playing at the Hudson Theatre, and Melania Trump herself (actually, star of B'way, film, and TV Mary Birdsong, accompanied by composer Tor Hyams!) to give you a sneak peek at THE 2ND ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL, premiering June 7th at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Give a HAND to returning favorites including Michael-Leon Wooley (B'way: LITTLE SHOP, 5 GUYS NAED MOE, film: THE PRINCESS & THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Cornelius Jones Jr. (A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE), Erica Hanrahan-Ball (CABARET at La Mirada), James Olivas (UCLA: STEEL PIER, REBEL GENIUS), Kelley Dorney (3D's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE), Kristina Weston (JERSEY BOYS, upcoming MATILDA at Moonlight), and Will Collyer (BREAKING THROUGH at Pasadena Playhouse)! And, please open your HEARTs to exciting first-timers including Kevin Bailey (B'way THE LION KING), Bryce Charles (RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse), Dino Nicandros (3D's THE SECRET GARDEN), Leslie Rubino (LIZZIE at Color & Light, Second City), and Michael Noah Levine (2 Cents' FUGITIVE SONGS)! And don't forget, if your feet are itching to be onstage, sign up for our open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson! Keep your EYES open and your EAR to the ground... we'll have more to announce soon! Get a HEAD start on your plans by getting your tickets now at www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-062019 - we promise they won't cost you an ARM and a LEG!

Get YOUR body there early to enjoy Vitello's great food and drinks - and, of course, there will be party favors!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at tinyurl.com/mmLA-062019. (There will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following.





