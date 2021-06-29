YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park Set to Open This Summer

A new theater at the Hollywood Park sports and entertainment complex, set to open this summer, has been officially named the "YouTube Theater", Variety reports.

The 6,000-seat performance venue has booked several music acts through early 2022. YouTube Theater will host concerts, stand-up comedy, award shows, esports competitions, community events, conferences, and events featuring YouTube creators.

YouTube Theater is an intimate venue, offering seating for up to 6,000 guests. At 227,000 square feet, the theater will act as a new creative oasis for Angelenos. The three-story venue combines state-of-the art technology with luxury guest amenities and features five-star acoustics. YouTube Theater is not only unique in offerings, but it is also an architectural wonder.

Embedded under the same sloping roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza, YouTube Theater was developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke and will host a multitude of events, including concerts, comedy shows, esports tournaments, award shows, community gatherings and more.

The theater includes a large-scale digital YouTube play button icon outside the venue, which can transform into a video screen that guests can interact with.

Upcoming events include Caifanes - Sept. 4; Los Angeles Azules, Sept. 11 and 24; Bronco, Sept. 17; Pitbull, Sept. 22; Black Pumas, Sept. 23; Devo, Sept. 25; Trippie Redd, Oct. 6; Cristian Castro y Mijares, Oct. 8; TLC with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Oct. 9; Alejandro Sanz, Oct. 29; Christian Nodal, Dec. 3; Erasure, Feb. 26, 2022; Marina, March 9, 2022; and Louis Tomlinson, March 12 and 13.

Learn more about the theater at youtubetheater.com.

