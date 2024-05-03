Write Act Rep Present World Premiere Of WRITE OF SPRING Evening of One Act Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producing Artistic Director John Lant of Write Act Repertory has announced its inaugural Write of Spring (2024).

A collection of 5 original one act plays written by various Write Act writers for a limited run of performances. Enter a world of the renewed season of Spring, in this revitalized festival of one-acts filled with rebirth, renewal and renaissance.

With homages to Write Act Repertory's historical one act festivals from years past to fresh new works from new voices, there will be plenty to tickle your funny bones and shed light on a new season of replenishment from the darkened days of winter.

A collection of 5 tales surrounding the theme of Spring, 5 one act plays brought to life by 5 writers, 5 directors, and 10 actors.

Plays

A SIDE OF KARMA by Jorge A. Pulido – Three friends must choose their favorite dish from various menus. Directed by Alicia Marie Agramonte.

BURN AND RAVE by Thomas J. Misuraca – A middle-aged man trying to get his friends to have a rebirth and renewal of past fun. Directed by Susan Eiden.

VELMA AND MANNY by Rochelle Perry– A quirky girl must separate reality from fantasy by using a doll she takes everywhere - including to her first date. Directed by Anne Mesa.

LOVE IN FLIGHT by Susan C. Hunter – A researcher and bird watcher discover love. Directed by Roxie Lee.

SPRING FEVER – A Musical by Darrin Yalacki and Tomek Fior– Two emotionally stunted strangers meet at the beginning of Spring. Directed by Darrin Yalacki.

TICKETS:

Taking place at Write Act Repertory at the Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601 (off Vineland Blvd, just north of Camarillo St.). ADA Compliant. Free street parking in local neighborhoods. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Opening: 7:30pm Friday, May 10, 2024. Closing: 3pm Sunday, June 2, 2024. 7:30pm Fridays, 7:30pm Saturdays and 3:00pm Sundays. May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 31 and June 1.

Tickets: $20 General Admission. $15 Students/Seniors/Union (must show ID). Cash only at the box office; no credit/debit cards accepted at the theatre. Reservations: 1-800-838-3006 (ext.1) or online at https://writeofspring.brownpapertickets.com and also onstage411.com

Walk-ins will be waitlisted at the door. Reserving ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Street parking in neighboring residential area. Please plan to arrive early.

COVID-19 POLICY: Masks are not required inside the theatre at this time but may become necessary if conditions worsen. We will continue to adhere to the latest local CDC and CA Covid-19 Guidelines.