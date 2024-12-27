World Premiere of EVER WILL Comes to the Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Helen Borgers Theatre, home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, will host the world premiere of new original work, Ever Will: The Early Years and Final Days of William Shakespeare. Performances run January 4-5, 2025.

The production is directed by Bryan Langlitz with Executive Producer Holly Leveque and Book and Lyrics by Pamela Gilbreath Kelly and Composer Carlos Garza.

How did Shakespeare become Shakespeare? This is the story of the 50 year old William Shakespeare, exhausted and retiring to his home in Stratford to rest on his laurels and die. Instead, responding to a dare, he confronts the ghosts of his past, including an ambitious, alcoholic father and an on-going religious war. As he relives the losses, betrayals and dangers of his youth, we discover the source of his genius.

