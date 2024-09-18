World Premiere Of LIBERATED Starring Cindy Ashton To Debut At The Gardenia Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood is set to host the world premiere of LIBERATED, a one-woman musical show presented by Liberessence (Paris, France) that promises to be scandalous, hilarious, and deeply thought-provoking. LIBERATED, starring award-winning TV host, singer, and actor Cindy Ashton, will take the stage for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, September 19, at 9:00 p.m.

In a world that seems to have gone FUBAR (F-ed Up Beyond Recognition), LIBERATED brings a fresh perspective with a comedic edge, tackling provocative topics like religion, sex, and societal extremes. The show mixes an eclectic range of musical genres, from power ballads and show tunes to mini-rap and even a hint of burlesque. Combined with outrageous skits, LIBERATED takes audiences on a journey to reclaim their freedom and power amidst the chaos of today's world.

Cindy Ashton, known for headlining Times Square Fashion Week and her award-winning television performances, brings her dynamic stage presence to LIBERATED. The show will also feature appearances by celebrities Rico Anderson, Eve Richards, and Zain Shami, with other stars like Kira Lorsch Reed and Gloria Garayua invited to attend.

Location:

The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge

7066 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90038

Reservations:

For tickets, please call 323-467-7444 or text/call 818-383-6832.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience an unforgettable night of music, comedy, and unapologetic liberation with LIBERATED.

