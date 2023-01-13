Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of KATRINA Comes To Loft Ensemble This Month

There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, January 27, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, February 19.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the world premiere of Katrina by LaDarrion Williams, which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's Second Stage). Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, John Goodwin, Zenarra James, and Jessica Perkins. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, January 27, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, February 19.

When two desperate strangers find themselves trapped in an abandoned hospital on the verge of collapse during Hurricane Katrina, they must remember how they got there before they can get out.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, and sound design is by Mitch Rosander. Properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and the stage manager is Kathleen Guevara. Katrina is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey and Sarah Nilsen with associate producers Marc Leclerc, Matt Lorenzo, and Danielle Ozymandias.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Sawyer's Playhouse is an intimate space; masking indoors is strongly encouraged.




