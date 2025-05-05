Winners Revealed For The Blank Theatre's 33rd Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now celebrating its 33rd anniversary year, The Blank Theatre's Nationwide Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) has chosen 12 plays by playwrights aged 16â€“19 from six different states. The festival will be in residence at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz from July 10â€“August 3.

This year's winning plays are: Chess in the Park by Max Leventon, age 17, Greenwich, CT (two-time winner); Revolutionary by Maya Rosen, age 19, Holliston, MA; Noor-Eh-Man (My Light) by Keya Mehta, age 16, Glenmont, NY; Spelled Out by Mina Feldman, age 18, Cambridge, MA; The New World by Everett Johnson, age 17, Dallas, TX; Less is More by Leo Eigen, age 17, New York, NY (three-time winner); A Bathroom Eulogy by Sara Alanis Morales, age 19, Stanford, CA; Party Princess by Anna Parker, age 17, Houston, TX (three-time winner); Headlines and Jail Cells by Rix Zioueche, age 17, Brooklyn, NY; Four Simple Rules for Surviving the Night in West Hollywood by Oliver Shane, age 18, Jupiter, FL; Dr. Mr. Science Boy by Audrey Hunter, age 19, Dallas, TX (three-time winner); and Red Letter Eulogy, book and lyrics by Gianni Ly and music by Anh Vo, both age 18, San Diego, CA.

This year's YPF selection committee included (in alphabetical order) Lemon Baardsen, Erik Carabasi, Cassandra Carmona, Joe Choi, Major Curda, Jennifer DeRosa, Berenice Diaz, Aliza Goldstein, Cassandra Hsiao, Hanna Isac, Michelle Lander, Ritzi Lanier, Scott Lowell, Jonathan Messer, Emery Minh, Sarah Nilsen, Jorge-Luis Pallo, Bree Pavey, Hannah Prichard, Jacquelyn Rosatti, Michael Shepperd, and Chase Yenser.

Mentors, directors, and casting will be announced later.

This year's YPF is sponsored in part by the Department of Cultural Affairs â€“ City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, Delta Air Lines, Caplin Foundation, Jeffrey P. McKee Foundation, Plum Foundation, Rosenthal Family Foundation, and YPFuture Founding Members.

