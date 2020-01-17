Winners Announced For the 2020 Capezio A.C.E. Awards For Choreography

The Capezio A.C.E. Awards crowned a 2020 winner at last night's ceremony that played to a packed house at the historic Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood as part of the MOVES at The Montalbán dance festival produced by Break the Floor Productions and presented by Capezio. The winner of the 2020 Capezio A.C.E. Award for outstanding choreography is choreographic team Grayson McGuire & Shiori Kamijo. Grayson and Shiori will receive a cash prize of $15,000 to be used towards the production of their own show at next year's MOVES at The Montalbán. The runner-up for this year's award, and the recipient of a $5,000 cash prize, is Noelle Marsh. There was a tie for second runner-up, each receiving $3,000, between Sarah Steben and Brandon Croisetiere. Hosted by hip-hop legend Kenny Wormald, the esteemed judging panel included such dance industry icons as Anita Mann, Marguerite Derricks, Ray Leeper, Vincent Paterson, Tony Selznick and Tessandra Chavez. Capezio and Break the Floor would like to thank all 26 choreographer finalists and their amazing dancers for competing in this year's awards.

This year's MOVES at The Montalbán festival continues for three more nights with shows from last year's Capezio A.C.E. Award Winners. Erik Saradpon debuts his FORMALITY LIVE! on Thursday, January 16, 2020. On Friday night, the 17th, 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Award winner Mary Grace McNally brings her new full-length work When it Falls to the Montalbán, and JA Collective will debut an excerpt from their new show before Rudy Abreu's The Overthinker on Saturday, January 18th. Tickets are available for $40/$65 nightly. The Montalbán is located at 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028. To learn more or buy tickets, please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.themontalban.com/moves.

Erik Saradpon - Thursday, January 16th at 8pm

Featuring his dynamic hip-hop choreography packed with storytelling and theatrical accents, Erik Saradpon brings his A-game to The Montalbán stage with the debut of FORMALITY LIVE! - a celebration of his climactic works and visions. Having worked with award-winning artists such as Tessandra Chavez, Tricia Miranda, Liz Imperio and Brian Friedman, Saradpon has a unique edge to his hip-hop style that emanates entertainment, athleticism and originality. Join us as he introduces his most recent creation with his professional dance company FORMALITY and special guests on Thursday, January 16th at 8:00 pm.

Mary Grace McNally - Friday, January 17th at 8pm

Mary Grace McNally, Founder and Artistic Director of MG + Artists and the 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Awards winner, brings her mesmerizing choreography to Los Angeles in the world premiere of When it Falls. In this must-see production, the artists examine the way in which we navigate our changing selves, in an ever-shifting world, through movement and an original sound score. Having expanded her vast knowledge from working with leading contemporary choreographers such as Medhi Walerski and Jermaine Spivey, it is no surprise that she has presented her work at more than 15 venues in the last four years, most recently at The Joyce Theater in NYC. Come experience this inspiring evening created by Mary Grace and her dance collective on Friday, January 18th at 8:00pm.

Rudy Abreu & JA Collective - Saturday, January 18th at 8pm

World-class choreographer Rudy Abreu will be taking the stage with his all-male company (Embodiment The Collective) and all-female company (Radiance Dance Company) to premiere a new work at this year's MOVES. Embodiment X Radiance presents The Overthinker, a story-driven show that will take you through the ups and downs of our generation's struggle with anxiety and how it can both devalue and enrich our lives in tremendous ways. Audiences will have the opportunity to see the world premiere of The Overthinker on Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm.

JA Collective will be opening the night with an excerpt from their new show.





