Winners Announced For The 24th Family Film Awards Broadcast On REELZ

Winners were announced for the 24th Family Film Awards in a broadcast airing this evening on REELZ. Honoring the best in family film and television, Dean Cain served as host of the ceremony taped at the Universal Hilton Hotel at Universal Studios.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" won five awards for Outstanding Feature Film, Outstanding Director for a Feature Film, Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film, Outstanding Feature Film Screenplay and Outstanding Original Song for a Film.

"Last Man Standing" won Outstanding Television Series Comedy, Anthony Anderson won Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Black-ish" and Wendi McLendon-Covey from "The Goldbergs" and Kristen Bell from "The Good Place" tied for Outstanding Actress in a Television Comedy.

A true triple-threat, Emmy Award-winning dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough honored legendary triple-threat Ann-Margret with a tribute dance performance and presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Producer/Writer Bob Gale accepted the Iconic Film Award for "Back to the Future," presented by Claudia Wells, and Lloyd Schwartz and the cast of "The Brady Bunch" accepted the Iconic Television Award presented by Anson Williams and Robbie Rist. Oscar winner George Chakiris ("West Side Story") presented Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of the Hollywood Museum, with the Founders Award.

Musical performances included "American Idol" alum Haley Reinhart performing the Elvis Presley classic "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You" and Esther Guigui performing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Roger Neal of Neal Entertainment serves as Executive Producer of the 24th Family Film Awards. Xiaoqiu Ma is the Chairwoman of the award show and telecast and Olympia Gellini is the Founder and President of World Film Institute and The Family Film Awards. Jeannie Yi is Co-Executive Producer, along with Michael Maizes of SFM Entertainment and Disrptr is the production company. The telecast was presented by DYF Entertainment and WFI.

THE 24TH FAMILY FILM AWARDS - FILM WINNERS:

Outstanding Feature Film

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Feature Film Comedy

"Blinded by the Light" (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Director for a Feature Film

Marielle Heller - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Feature Film

Tim Allen - "Toy Story 4" (Disney/Pixar)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Feature Film

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight Film)

Outstanding Feature Film Screenplay

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Original Song for a Film

"Won't You Be My Neighbor? | A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" by Fred Rogers (as) composed by Nate Heller for "A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood" (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

THE 24TH FAMILY FILM AWARDS - TELEVISION WINNERS:

Outstanding Television Series Drama

"Finding Love in Quarantine" (PureFlix)

Outstanding Television Series Comedy

"Last Man Standing" (FOX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Drama

David A.R. White - "Finding Love in Quarantine" (PureFlix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Drama

Ming-Na Wen - "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Comedy (*Tie)

Wendi McLendon-Covey - "The Goldbergs" (ABC)

Kristen Bell - "The Good Place" (NBC Universal)

Outstanding Television Film

"This is our Christmas" (UPLIFT TV)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Film

Chiwetel Ejiofor -"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (BBC Films)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Film

Jill Wagner - "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses" (Hallmark Channel)