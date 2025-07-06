Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center to Bring SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER to The Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Suddenly Last Summer, the classic American Drama written by Tennessee Williams, will open at the Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center, 11006 Magnolia Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The show will be directed by Avalon Stone and produced by Phoebe Balson for C.D. Productions. Suddenly Last Summer opens August 22 and closes August 31, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 pm.

In this much-loved drama by Tennessee Williams, Violet, a socially prominent woman in the Garden District of New Orleans arranges for Catharine, her emotionally unstable niece, to be interviewed by a physician. Violet wants Catharine lobotomized in an attempt to suppress Catherine's knowledge of the homosexual tendencies of Violet's late son, Sebastian, along with the details of his horrible, shocking death while on vacation with Catharine in Spain. Catharine's mother and brother also want her revelations to be suppressed, as their shares in the family fortune are put at risk.

What will happen to Catharine? Will she fall prey to her family's schemes? What exactly happened to Sebastian and Catharine in Spain?

Avalon Stone directs. The recipient of several previous Broadway World nominations, she is also an actor. In addition to herself, her cast includes Tanna Frederick, Brody Orofino, Phoebe Balson, Helia Ziba, Stephanie Keefer, and Wylie Keele. Assistant director is Helia Ziba, and set design is by Kaspian Larkins.

Suddenly Last Summer premiered off-Broadway in 1958. It had its Broadway debut in 1995. Tennessee Williams' memorable characters and lyrical language have made the play an enduring American classic.

