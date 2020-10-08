Whitefire Theatre Announces BLACK VOICES October 2020 Shows

Actress and director Juliette Jeffers, a prominent black solo artist herself, continues as curator of the solo series.

The Whitefire Theatre continues with its new solo series "Black Voices" which began September 12th and will run through November 15th. Actress and director Juliette Jeffers, a prominent black solo artist herself, continues as curator of the solo series.

According to the Whitefire Theatre's Artistic Director Bryan Rasmussen, "The Whitefire Theatre has always been diverse, working with many BIPOC artists in Los Angeles. However, considering recent events I felt compelled to take it a step further. We already host the second largest solo theatre festival in the United States, but I wanted to reach out and bring even more Black artists into the fold. After some research I was amazed to find that there are very few, if any, Black solo theatre festivals. Hopefully, this will be the first of many!"

BLACK VOICES October 2020 Show Schedule

10/10

SISTAS SPEAK! Curated and hosted by Juliette Jeffers, is an evening of Spoken Word, Rap and Song featuring Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield, Amara Granderson, Frexinet Johnson, Ocea Lei and Candace Nicholas-Lippman. Live streams Saturday, October 10th at 7:00 pm (PST).

10/11

SHĀDEE Written and performed by G. Smokey Campbell, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, is a dramedy solo performance about Nick Niles, an innocent activist who was wrongfully imprisoned on the SHĀDEE Prison Farm. The encore performance streams Sunday, October 11 at 6:00 pm (PST).

10/15

DARE TO CLAIM THE SKY written and performed by Sharon Nyree Williams directed by Christine Sumption, an intimate and unapologetic conversation about family, faith, depression and self-identity. William's story is about her coming to grips with who she is in the constant battle of being beat-down by systemic racism and the frequent questioning of her self-worth as she shares her truth and love for humanity. Live streams, Thursday, October 15th at 7:00 pm (PST).

10/17

POISON GUN written and performed by Dee Freeman, directed by Juliette Jeffers, a 6 year - old girl's world is turned upside down, when her grandparents are murdered, and she becomes a key witness in the investigation. She has a secret she promised to never tell, but the lead investigator, a manipulative racist cop, wants that secret to be revealed. Live streams Saturday, October 17th at 7:00 pm (PST).

10/23

EVOLUTION OF A LOVE ADDICT, written and performed by Natasha McCrea, directed by Michael Phillip Edwards is a sneak peek into the mind of a woman on a funny., eclectic ride through the world of dating, divorcing and the lessons learned while finding the love that really matters. Live streams Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 pm (PST).

10/24

WE ARE HERE written and performed by Antonio David Lyons, directed by Juliette Jeffers. Antonio discovers in South Africa a country ripe with the promise of a young democracy plagued by Apartheid legacies and endemic violence. News headlines and social media campaigns are a constant reminder of the violence inflicted on women, children and community at the hands of men. Troubled by the violence, he traverses the territories of land and soul in search of humanity in himself and others. The play lives streams on Saturday, October 24th at 7:00 pm (PST).

10/25

THROUGH MY EYES, written and performed by Angel Guice, directed by Juliette Jeffers. When she is stripped of everything Angel finds her true purpose by shedding light to those in dark places through her art, as she reveals the different parts of herself through her world, through her eyes! Live streams Sunday, October 25th at 6:00 pm (PST).

10/ 29

LAWD HAM MERCY ON THIS NAPPY HEADED BASTARD written and performed by Sammie Wayne, IV, directed by Juliette Jeffers, is a ride from the early 1960s to now and just like anyone else's life, this story is about birth and death, joy and pain, happiness and hopelessness. Sammie's story reveals that as a human race, we have more in common than we do differences. Live streams Thursday, October 29th at 7:00 pm (PST).

Tickets for all shows are $15.99 with a $.87 surcharge. To buy tickets and for more information please visit www.whitefiretheatre.com or call 818-687-8559.

