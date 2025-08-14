West Coast Jazz Hour Quintet To Perform At Sierra Madre Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West Coast Jazz Hour Quintet, led by drummer Kevin van den Elzen and pianist Josh Nelson, will bring the iconic sounds of 1950s and ‘60s West Coast jazz to Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The program will feature music by Shorty Rogers, John Williams, Henry Mancini, and Gerald Wilson, alongside fresh arrangements and original compositions.

Joining Nelson and van den Elzen are Ron Stout (trumpet), Daniel Rotem (tenor saxophone), and Ken Wild (double bass). Nelson has toured and recorded with artists including Natalie Cole, Michael Bublé, Benny Golson, and Sheila Jordan, while van den Elzen’s international credits include performing with the New York Voices, Dianne Reeves, Bob Mintzer, and the Brussels Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets are $12–$35 and are available at sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling (626) 355-4318. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA.