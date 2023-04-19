Walid Chaya Brings DEFYING LABELS Show To Musical Mondays For 14 Year Anniversary In West Hollywood On April 24

Celebrate 14 years of "Musical Monday's," a beloved event that has brought unforgettable musical performances and social gatherings to Broadway lovers in the heart of West Hollywood.

In honor of this milestone, Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA are teaming up with Musical Mondays and nightlife producer Ishka Maher for a special anniversary celebration on Monday, April 24, 2023.

The evening's line-up promises to be an unforgettable experience, with something for everyone to enjoy. From 8:00pm onwards, get ready for a Musical Music Videos Screening and Singalong with "The Fans of MuMo," a chance to relive some of the greatest moments in musical history and sing along with fellow fans.

At 10:00pm, be treated to a Live Spot Special Performance titled "Defying Labels: The 'No Type Cast' Musical Competition," created and hosted by the talented Walid Chaya. And for those who are feeling brave and talented, don't miss the opportunity to showcase your own Broadway prowess at the Open Mic Broadway Karaoke, starting at 10:30pm.

"Defying Labels: No Type-Cast Broadway Musical Competition" features three musical theatre pros performing hits they wouldn't normally be cast in. Guest judges Rawan Chaya and George Khouri will critique, while show creator and host Walid Chaya keeps the energy high. The performers include Blayne, Brice Corder and Emily Marsh. The audience votes on the winner of the Grand Prize. Get ready for a night of musical innovation and entertainment!

Throughout the evening, delicious food and drinks will be available for purchase, ensuring that you can indulge in your favorite treats while enjoying the festivities. Plus, there will be plenty of photo opportunities with a step-and-repeat, so you can capture memories of this special celebration.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of music, laughter, and community as we come together to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Musical Mondays and debut Walid Chaya's new "Defying Labels" show.

No tickets are necessary and admission is free. For more information visit the studio's website at studioforperformingarts.com.

You must be 21 or older to join us on April 24th for a night you won't forget!