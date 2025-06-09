WOULD YOU CALL HIM A BAD MAN? To Premiere At Dances With Films Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Would You Call Him a Bad Man?" a compelling music video set against a video game will premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, June 19 - 29 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres at Ovation Hollywood and will screen on Friday, June 27th at 5PM.

Written, directed and produced by Ian Hinden, who also composed the titular song, this project turns the music video genre on its head. Hinden combines his song with a video game he created and played live during recording, all presented in a wild, anime-inspired style.

After being unfairly fired for trying to protect the tips of her fellow Pittie Party Girls, the heroic and exploited waitress Ava is forced into the cruel dark underbelly of the retro-futuristic neon city known as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Richman Richmond, Jr., a billionaire play-pig, recalls his harrowing and abusive youth as he self medicates with OnlyFans subscriptions. To overcome her trauma and truly feel a sense of ownership over her reality, Ava must defeat Richman Richmond, Jr.

"I want to change the relationship that people have with their entertainment, and I'm hoping to meet other creatives with similar goals at Dances With Films! "Would You Call Him a Bad Man?" is my attempt to allow for a deeper connection than a traditional music video. It can be enjoyed as a film, but more of the universe, story, and message become available when the viewer engages with it as a game. This emotional connection is a large part of why so many videogames are being turned into successful films and television shows," says Hinden.

Ian Hinden is a Las Vegas-born musician, director, and producer whose innovative work blends music, film, and interactive experiences. After several years performing as a singer and actor in Asia, Ian returned home to create projects that engage audiences in fresh, immersive ways. His thought-provoking works, known for their unique social commentary, have been featured by MTV News, HYPEBEAST, ladBIBLE, and more.

Hinden collaborated with John McClain of Monster Sound and Picture; the song was produced by Darren Trentacoste and James Von Boldt, who is currently a guitar player for the band Velvet Chains. The final mix was done by Brian Lee.

"Would You Call Him a Bad Man?" will screen as part of the Downbeat Shorts on Friday, June 27th at 5:00 pm at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Tickets may be purchased by clicking on the TICKET button on the website at https://danceswithfilms.ticketspice.com/dwf28-downbeat-a-celebration-of-music--dance

ABOUT DANCES WITH FILMS

Since 1998 DANCES WITH FILMS has grown from presenting a handful of films to more than 200 each year...from narrative features and shorts to include the top documentaries, music videos, tv and web programs on the circuit today. In 2007, DWF brought new commitment to the indie world with the advent of the 2 Minute, 2 Step Short Film Challenge where we actually shoot 10 films during the festival and present them to enthusiastic audiences. In 2012 the festival moved to its current location - the famed TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood. From there it has expanded to 11 days with ever increasing sold out screenings.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC