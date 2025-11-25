WOMAN IS… EDEN ESPINOSA To Receive World Premiere At The Wallis This December

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present WOMAN IS… Eden Espinosa on Friday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The world-premiere concert will feature Eden Espinosa in an evening of music that integrates theatrical styles with contemporary influences.

Espinosa is known for her performances as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, in Los Angeles, and in San Francisco, as well as for appearing as Maureen Johnson in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Her stage and screen career spans more than two decades.

The concert will explore themes of identity, resilience, and personal narrative. Espinosa will perform with a full band using custom musical arrangements. Her recent stage work includes her Tony and Drama League Award–nominated performance as Tamara De Lempicka in Lempicka, as well as roles in BKLYN: The Musical and Michael John LaChiusa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center.

On television, Espinosa has recently appeared on Brilliant Minds (NBC), The Equalizer (CBS), and FBI: Most Wanted (CBS). She received an Emmy nomination for voicing The Queen of Hearts in Disney’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and is also known for her voice work in Tangled: The Series, Robot Chicken, MAD TV, Elena of Avalor, and Titan Maximum. Her albums Look Around and Revelation are available on streaming platforms.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Tickets and additional information are available at TheWallis.org or by calling 310-746-4000 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.