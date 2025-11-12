WICKEDLY 2: BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH Returns To West Hollywood This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The annual Broadway Benefit Bash will return for its third year with a new themed edition, Wickedly 2: Broadway Benefit Bash, taking place Monday, November 24, 2025, at The Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Presented as part of Musical Mondays, one of the city’s most beloved nightlife traditions, the evening will celebrate Broadway culture while supporting local community organizations.

Admission will be free with RSVP, and attendees are encouraged to bring canned food and gently used clothing to benefit the LA LGBT Center and the Senior Pride Pantry.

Guests may arrive anytime after 8:00 PM. Early programming will include musical theatre video screenings and a singalong hosted by The Fans of MuMo, along with opportunities to enjoy food, drinks, and photo moments. The 10:00 PM live performance set—this year’s Wickedly 2 showcase—will serve as the night’s centerpiece, followed by open mic Broadway karaoke at 11:00 PM, open to singers of all levels.

The “Wickedly 2” cast will include performers from Broadway, national tours, and acclaimed regional theatres:

• Bruce Merkle – Frozen Live at the Hyperion, The Tonight Show, Nickelodeon’s Victorious

• Tiana Okoye – Broadway’s The Cher Show; A Chorus Line and Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl

• Sofia Konat – American Idiot (ArtsWest), Parade (Sound Theatre Company)

• Emerson Lopez-Haller – Trouble the Water (Theatricum Botanicum), short film Matinee

• Bita Aghaee – The Last 5 Years (USC)

• Courtney Ullery – Hollywood Fringe alum and MuMo creator, producer, and performer

• Camilo Castro – The Sound of Music and Seussical (Lewis Family Playhouse)

The event will be hosted by Los Angeles-based actor and director Walid Chaya, founder of Studio for Performing Arts Los Angeles (SPALA) and the Studio for Performing Arts Foundation, and a longtime supporter of Musical Mondays.

Chaya, known for appearances on NBC’s Blacklist: Redemption and CBS’s Madam Secretary, as well as hosting the Radio Disney Music Show, will also perform during the 10:00 PM spotlight set.

Produced by WeHo nightlife producer Ishka Maher at The Chapel at The Abbey, the event is presented in collaboration with Studio for Performing Arts Los Angeles and the Studio for Performing Arts Foundation.

Launched to bring together LA’s creative community while supporting local organizations, the Broadway Benefit Bash continues to blend Broadway-inspired performance with charitable giving. Following last year’s strong response to the Wickedly theme, this year’s Wickedly 2 edition will carry forward that momentum.

All donations collected will benefit programs and services offered by the LA LGBT Center and the Senior Pride Pantry, serving LGBTQ+ individuals and seniors across Los Angeles.