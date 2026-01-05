Chance Theater To Open 2026 Season With Tony-Winning Musical ONCE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theatre company, will open its 2026 season with Once, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production features a book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and is based on the Academy Award–winning film written and directed by John Carney.

The production is directed and choreographed by James Michael McHale, Chance Theater Resident Artist and Literary Manager, with music direction by Lex Leigh, also a Chance Resident Artist.

Set in Dublin, Once tells the story of a street musician and a Czech immigrant whose chance meeting leads to a brief but transformative creative partnership. Over the course of one week, the two form a connection through music as they navigate personal loss, stalled ambitions, and the possibility of new beginnings. The musical explores how shared artistry can foster healing and unexpected community.

An ensemble of actor-musicians portrays the surrounding characters, including family members, fellow immigrants, and local residents, with the cast performing the score live onstage. The production emphasizes the role of music as a unifying force that brings together people from different backgrounds.

“This is a show that is very dear to me,” said McHale, who has previously performed in four productions of Once. “At its core, it’s a story about two people who are stuck—and who help each other find inspiration, hope, and the courage to take the next step.”

He added that the piece is also about community, noting how the score and live musicianship highlight the connections formed through music.

The design team includes scenic designer Bradley Kaye, Costume Designer Sara Egger, lighting designer Jacqueline Malenke, sound designer and engineer James Markoski, projection designer Nick Santiago, stage manager Cynthia C. Espinoza, dramaturg Sophie Hall Cripe, casting director Lindsay Brooks, and associate scenic designer Kylie Baumbusch.

The cast features Morgan Hollingsworth as Guy, Emma Laird as Girl, Will Huse as Billy, Leota Rhodes as Reza and Ex-Girlfriend, Jennifer Richardson as Baruska, Mike Bradecich as Bank Manager, Lex Leigh as Da, Austin Ledger as Svec, Jonah Meyer as Andrej, and Joseph Dailey as Eamon and Emcee.

Tickets for Once are now on sale and may be purchased online at chancetheater.com/once or by calling the Chance Theater box office at (888) 455-4212. Early booking is recommended due to high demand.